Coventry Structured Investments Expands Into Film Financing With Launch Of Sadie Films

Coventry Structured Investments, LLC ("CSI") works with businesses and investors to develop tailored capital solutions for complex or specialized financing situations.

New venture will focus on debt and equity financing for independent films, initially targeting the horror genre

- Rasool E. Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Managing PrincipalLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coventry Structured Investments, LLC ("CSI"), an asset management company providing creative debt and equity funding solutions for specialized markets, announced its expansion into the entertainment industry through the establishment of Sadie Films, a wholly owned entity focused on financing independent film productions.The expansion represents a new area of investment for Coventry, which has supported more than $2 billion in capital formation through structured financing and advisory services. Through Sadie Films, the company plans to apply its experience in alternative financing and capital structuring to the independent film industry, providing both debt and equity financing for commercially viable productions.Sadie Films will initially focus on the horror genre, where established audience demand, relatively contained production budgets and the commercial performance of independent releases present opportunities for disciplined investment. The company intends to evaluate projects based on their financial structure, production requirements, distribution potential and overall commercial viability."Independent film financing presents an opportunity to apply the same disciplined investment approach we've developed across other specialized markets," said Rasool E. Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry Structured Investments. "Through Sadie Films, we're looking to support compelling projects with experienced creative teams while developing financing structures that balance commercial potential with responsible capital deployment."As part of its entry into the market, Sadie Films is developing relationships with established filmmakers and entertainment industry partners to identify projects that align with its investment strategy. The company expects to participate in financing opportunities across various stages of film development and production, with an emphasis on projects that demonstrate strong commercial prospects.Sadie Films is evaluating a range of independent horror and genre-driven productions, including projects in the vein of Violet, an upcoming psychosexual horror film. The company's interests extend across the broader independent horror landscape, encompassing psychological thrillers, elevated horror and commercially oriented genre films that balance distinctive creative concepts with audience appeal. Drawing on the commercial models established by successful independent horror releases such as Talk to Me, Barbarian and Smile, Sadie Films is embarking on a diverse slate of projects with experienced creative teams, compelling concepts and identifiable distribution potential."Film financing requires a thoughtful balance between creative ambition and financial execution," said Derrick J. Hur, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry Structured Investments. "Our objective is to work with experienced industry professionals who understand the production and distribution landscape, while bringing the financial resources and structuring expertise needed to help promising projects move forward."Based in Los Angeles, Coventry is positioned to leverage its proximity to the entertainment industry as it builds Sadie Films' network of relationships. The company expects to share additional details about its film financing activities and potential projects in the coming months.About Coventry Structured Investments (CSI)Coventry Structured Investments, LLC ("CSI") works with businesses and investors to develop tailored capital solutions for complex or specialized financing situations. The firm focuses on structuring alternative funding strategies designed to support growth initiatives and strategic transactions.CSI provides advisory and consulting services, as well as access to alternative sources of capital, for companies with unique or non-traditional financing needs. Since its founding, Coventry has supported more than $2.0 billion in capital formation through advisory services related to securitization platforms, mezzanine and other structured debt financings, and related capital markets transactions. For more information, visit or contact....About Sadie FilmsSadie Films is a wholly owned entity of Coventry Structured Investments focused on debt and equity financing for independent film productions. Established to expand Coventry's alternative investment activities into the entertainment industry, Sadie Films seeks to support commercially compelling, filmmaker-driven projects through disciplined capital deployment and strategic industry relationships. The company is initially focused on opportunities within the horror genre, with plans to evaluate additional film financing opportunities as its portfolio develops.

Mary York

Coventry Structured Investments

706-280-9267

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Coventry Structured Investments Expands into Film Financing with Launch of Sadie Films News Provided By Coventry Structured Investments November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry



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