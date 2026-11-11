Revival Chiropractic Celebrates 10 Years In Altamonte Springs With A 4,000-Square-Foot Practice And Expanded Care

The team at Revival Chiropractic in Altamonte Springs, FL.

A view of Revival Chiropractic's welcoming waiting room

Revival Chiropractic Logo

Founded by Dr. Christina Cuellar in 2016, the practice now offers chiropractic care, SoftWave Therapy, and a dedicated spinal decompression therapy suite.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revival Chiropractic is celebrating 10 years of serving families in Altamonte Springs and the greater Orlando area. Dr. Christina Cuellar opened the practice in 2016 with a simple goal: to build a community where every patient feels loved, heard, and supported as they reach their health goals through natural, holistic care.

Ten years later, Revival has grown into a four-doctor practice with a full support team. The practice now operates out of a 4,000-square-foot commercial space at 955 W State Rd 436, Suite 1040, in Altamonte Springs.

“When I opened Revival, I wanted a place where families felt at home and people had real results,” said Dr. Christina Cuellar, founder and owner of Revival Chiropractic.“Ten years in, that hasn't changed. We just have more room, more tools, and an amazing team to serve more people. I feel so blessed to do what we do.”

More space, more ways to help patients

The larger space lets Revival offer three core services under one roof:

. Chiropractic care for adults, kids, and expecting mothers. Every doctor at Revival is Webster Technique certified and trained in prenatal and pediatric care.

. SoftWave therapy, a non-invasive acoustic wave treatment. Revival uses it for knee, hip, shoulder, foot, and hand pain, and for athletes such as runners, golfers, and pickleball players.

. A dedicated spinal decompression therapy suite with multiple Chattanooga Triton DTS and Back on Trac decompression tables, for patients with back and neck pain as well as disc herniations or bulges.

The team behind the growth

Dr. Christina Cuellar graduated top of her class and Summa Cum Laude from Palmer College of Chiropractic. She has taught and mentored chiropractic students across the country and has spoken at national conferences.

She leads a team of three associate chiropractors:

. Dr. Noelle Orr graduated Magna Cum Laude from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange. She is Webster and perinatal certified, with a focus on prenatal care and children's health.

. Dr. Brittney Montijo worked as a respiratory therapist in pediatric and adult critical care starting in 2007. She earned her chiropractic degree from Cleveland University Kansas City and is Webster certified.

. Dr. Ali Stevens-Ervin graduated Summa Cum Laude and as Valedictorian from Palmer College of Chiropractic. She is Webster certified and has added training in sports and functional rehab.

The doctors are supported by Office and Case Manager Taylor, Billing Manager Kaitlyn, and Chiropractic Assistants Felicia, Kiaraliz, Alex, and Vanessa.

“Our team is the reason we're here,” said Dr. Cuellar.“Four doctors working together means every patient gets more than one set of eyes on their care. Thank you to every patient and family who trusted us over the last 10 years.”

Looking ahead

Revival Chiropractic is accepting new patients. To learn more or book a visit, go to revivalchiropractic or call (407) 403-5567. Patients can read 625+ Google reviews and get directions on Revival's Google Business Profile.

About Revival Chiropractic

Revival Chiropractic is a family chiropractic practice in Altamonte Springs, Florida, founded in 2016 by Dr. Christina Cuellar. Its four doctors provide chiropractic care for all ages, including prenatal and pediatric care, plus SoftWave therapy and decompression therapy. Learn more at revivalchiropractic or visit Revival Chiropractic on Google.

Media contact

Dr. Christina Cuellar

Revival Chiropractic

955 W State Rd 436, Suite 1040, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 403-5567

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Dr. Christina Cuellar

Revival Chiropractic

+1 407-403-5567

...

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Revival Chiropractic Celebrates 10 Years in Altamonte Springs With a 4,000-Square-Foot Practice and Expanded Care News Provided By Coffee Stout Media November 11, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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