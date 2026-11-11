Ambulads is a physics-based co-op game where players work together to transport victims, with in-game payouts determined by the health of the delivered patients

- Dariusz Pietrala, CEO at Pixel Perfect DudeKALISZ, GREATER POLAND, POLAND, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chaotic Co-Op Rescue Game Ambulads Announced!Ambulads is a physics-based co-op game where players work together to transport accident victims, with in-game payouts determined by the health of the delivered patients.Independent developer Pixel Perfect Dude has officially announced Ambulads, a new physics-based co-op rescue game. Revealed today alongside an announcement trailer, the game allows up to four players to manage the transportation of accident victims to the hospital using various in-game mechanics. Ambulads is scheduled for release in 2027 and will launch exclusively on Steam.The announcement trailer for AmbuladsIn Ambulads, in-game payments are determined by the condition and size of the patients upon their arrival at the hospital. Players are tasked with locating patients, navigating them through unpredictable environments, and loading them into the ambulance. While standard stretchers are available, players can also utilize other environmental objects to improvise transportation methods."We wanted to capture the sheer panic and comedy of trying to coordinate an emergency rescue with your friends while using a wheelbarrow or a forklift instead of a proper stretcher," said Dariusz Pietrala, CEO at Pixel Perfect Dude. "In Ambulads, the biggest threat to the patient's survival isn't the accident itself - it's your partner's awful ideas."Earnings from completed deliveries can be used to expand the ambulance's capacity, enabling the transport of additional patients. The game also includes a secondary income mechanic that allows players to collect abandoned loot and sell it to a buyer located near the hospital.Supported by proximity chat to facilitate player communication, along with character customization and physics-based interactions, Ambulads focuses on cooperative problem-solving as players work together to complete the game's rescue objectives.Main Features:- Online co-op rescue with friends- Physics-based victims transport- Payout based on the weight and condition of the victims- Upgradable ambulance- Questionable medical equipment- Shady business on the side- Character customization- Proximity chatFactsheet:Developer: Pixel Perfect DudePublisher: Pixel Perfect DudeRelease Date: TBAMedia Assets & Resources:SteamDiscordYouTubeAbout Us:With over 30 million players worldwide and a growing shelf of“Game of the Year” accolades, Pixel Perfect Dude is a small studio making a massive impact. The Polish developer and publisher behind hits like #DRIVE, #DRIVE Rally, Order Automatica, and Ski Jump is laser-focused on one goal: bringing the absolute highest quality entertainment to every major gaming platform. Small team, huge reach, relentless dedication.

Dariusz Pietrala

Pixel Perfect Dude

+48 604 513 815

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Chaotic Co-Op Rescue Game Ambulads Announced News Provided By Keymailer November 11, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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