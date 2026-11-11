PM Modi Hails Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum Cabinet Clears Rs 3,230 Crore Project To Transform North, South Blocks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Praising the vision of creating what is set to become the world's largest museum display area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum would transform the historic North and South Block buildings into a magnificent celebration of India's civilisational journey.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Imagine New Delhi becoming home to the world's largest museum display area. Think scale. Think culture."

He described the museum as a landmark initiative that would bring thousands of years of India's heritage to life through immersive experiences and world-class galleries.

PM Modi said the buildings that once served as centres of governance would now become spaces where millions of people could discover, experience and celebrate the timeless richness of Indian civilisation, calling it "a historic new chapter for India's cultural heritage."

The remarks came after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) at the North and South Block Complex in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

Envisaged as a landmark civilisational museum, the project aims to showcase the continuity, diversity and richness of Bharat's heritage through an integrated narrative of both tangible and intangible cultural traditions.

The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the iconic North and South Block buildings, preserving their heritage and architectural significance while giving them a new public cultural role.

Spread across a proposed built-up area of around 1.78 lakh square metres, the museum will feature contemporary museum practices, immersive technologies and visitor-centric displays.

Once completed, it is expected to have the largest museum display area in the world. The museum will house thematic galleries dedicated to subjects such as Architecture and Cityscapes, Mathematics and Astronomy, Languages and Scripts, Faith and Spirituality, and Bharat Connects: Trade and Ideas, a press release said.

Authorities have identified nearly 1.8 million artefacts and objects from the National Museum, museums under the Ministry of Culture, ASI site museums, state museums and private collections for potential display.

Implementation will take place in phases from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first gallery, themed "Adornment", is expected to open in North Block in the latter half of 2027.

The government expects the museum to emerge as a major cultural destination, strengthening India's soft power, boosting tourism and promoting research and education.

Designed to accommodate up to one crore visitors annually, the institution is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for artisans, researchers, conservation experts, designers, performers and tourism professionals.

First announced by Prime Minister Modi in May 2023, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is poised to redefine how India's civilisational story is preserved and presented, turning two of the nation's most recognisable government buildings into a global showcase of its cultural legacy.