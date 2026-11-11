Congress Constitutes Key Election Committees To Strengthen Party Ahead Of 2027 Manipur Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Nov 11 (IANS) Months ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, the Congress has constituted several committees, including the Election Management Committee, to strengthen the party organisation and prepare for the crucial polls.

Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal said on Wednesday in a statement that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a proposal for the appointment of additional office-bearers to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and constituted various committees for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.

The newly constituted committees include the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Manifesto Committee, Media and Publicity Committee, and Election Management Committee.

In addition, three new state General Secretaries -- Ifam Badur Rahman, N. Mahananda Singh and Saniba Waikhom -- and a Secretary, Devadutta Singh, have also been appointed by Congress President Kharge, the statement said.

According to the statement, the 28-member Pradesh Election Committee will be led by Manipur Congress President Okram Ibobi Singh, while the 26-member Campaign Committee will be led by senior party leader Lokeshwar Singh.

The 18-member Manifesto Committee will be led by another senior Congress leader, Gaikhangam.

Okram Ibobi Singh served as the 11th Chief Minister of Manipur for three consecutive terms, from March 7, 2002, to March 15, 2017, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Manipur, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, two Lok Sabha members -- Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam Arthur -- along with most of the senior party leaders, have been accommodated in the important Pradesh Election Committee.

Veteran Congress leader Loken Singh will lead the 16-member Media and Publicity Committee, while the Election Management Committee will be chaired by M. Okendro.

Welcoming the appointments, CLP leader Meghachandra Singh congratulated all the party leaders who have been entrusted with responsibilities in the newly constituted committees.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress leader said: "Heartiest congratulations to all the leaders appointed to various positions and entrusted with important responsibilities by the AICC."

"Let us work together with unity, dedication and collective commitment to strengthen the Congress Party and work for the betterment of the people and the state of Manipur. Together, let us move forward stronger."

The constitution of the various committees is being seen as part of the Congress' preparations to strengthen its organisational structure and election machinery ahead of the next Assembly polls in Manipur.

The term of the 60-member Manipur Assembly is due to expire on March 13, 2027, making the coming months crucial for political parties as they prepare for the next electoral battle.

The last elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on February 28 and March 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is also preparing to conduct Assembly elections in four other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa -- early next year.