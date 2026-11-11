Qlik Brings AI Assistance To Everyday Data Development In Talend Studio

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Built on Qlik Answers, the public preview helps developers document jobs, generate code, map data and investigate failures within their development environment.
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Key takeaways:
Understand existing work: Generate job descriptions and summaries to make integration logic easier to review, maintain and share.
Move from intent to code: Get Java, SQL and mapping-expression assistance in the context of supported Studio workflows.
Investigate failures: Ask for explanations and suggested repairs for runtime errors within the development environment.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Qlik® is bringing contextual AI assistance to the everyday work of data developers with Studio AI Assistant. Built on Qlik Answers and available in public preview, the assistant helps teams document existing jobs, generate code, map data and investigate runtime errors.
A developer taking over an existing integration needs to understand its purpose, map incoming fields correctly and work out why a job fails. Those tasks can slow the response to a new business requirement. Studio AI Assistant supports that work where the job and its components are already open.
The contextual chat interface uses the open job and selected component as context in supported workflows. Developers can ask for assistance alongside their work, then inspect the output and apply their knowledge of the data and business requirements.
Proposed quote for Sam Pierson's approval
“Delivering data for analytics and AI depends on the developers who understand how that data is moved and transformed,” said Sam Pierson, Chief Technology Officer at Qlik.“Studio AI Assistant puts practical help into their daily work, from understanding an existing job to mapping fields and investigating an error. Our focus is helping teams build on the integrations they already have and apply their expertise to the work that needs their judgment.”
What developers can do with Studio AI Assistant:
Make existing jobs easier to understand: Generate a description of a job's design intent and save it with the job. Developers can also request a summary in chat, helping them get oriented before making a change.
Create Java and SQL from prompts: Describe the code needed in supported editing contexts and review the generated result. This gives developers a starting point for implementation within their Studio workflow.
Get help mapping data: Use the tMap component's AI assistance to propose mappings and build expressions after configuring input and output schemas. Developers can adapt the suggestions to their data requirements.
Investigate runtime errors: Ask the assistant to explain an error or analyze selected log lines and suggest a repair, helping developers identify changes to make and test.
The initial preview focuses on helping developers understand and make limited updates to existing jobs, routes and data services. Developers review generated output and test changes as part of their workflow. Customers can explore the supported capabilities and share feedback through Qlik Community.
Availability:
Studio AI Assistant is available in public preview in Qlik Talend Studio from the R2026-09 patch for customers with a Qlik Talend Cloud Premium or Enterprise license. Access requires administrator enablement and is subject to the preview's regional availability. In Studio, developers access the assistant through the Qlik Answers interface.
| About Qlik
| Qlik helps teams get more out of AI with data they can rely on and control. It delivers trusted data products, a powerful analytics engine, and AI agents. This helps teams reduce risk, keep operating costs in check, and scale AI responsibly as needs evolve. Used by 75% of the Fortune 500, Qlik supports customers worldwide. Qlik works with the systems and partners customers already use, so teams can stay flexible without lock-in.
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