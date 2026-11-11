YSRCP Leader Lakshmi Parvathi Accuses Political Rivals Of Decency Gap

YSRCP Leadership Criticizes Political Conduct

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): YSRCP General Secretary Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed party leaders not to discuss the divorce issue involving Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala, demonstrating that personal lives must remain separate from politics.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi alleged Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and yellow media had shown no such decency while targeting YS Jagan's family over property disputes.

Condemnation of Personal Attacks

She condemned the alleged attacks on YS Bharathi, a businesswoman supporting food distribution and free education, through films, paid social media campaigns and character assassination. Questioning Pawan's claims about protecting women, she criticised his handling of alleged sexual harassment involving a Jana Sena MLA, saying a token suspension was followed by his return to the party leadership's side. She also questioned his silence on alleged harassment of female officials and violence against women.

She recalled Geetanjali, who celebrated receiving a house under YS Jagan's government, and said TDP's online harassment allegedly drove her to suicide. She condemned ITDP's character attacks on former ministers Roja and Vidadala Rajini.

Controversies and Political Accusations

On the Tirumala laddu controversy, she said Chandrababu spread falsehoods while Pawan staged publicity events, including washing temple steps, and amplified claims about adulterated laddus reaching Ayodhya. She criticised attempts to brand YS Jagan a Christian outsider through the temple declaration controversy, while Pawan publicised Anna Konidala's Tirumala visit and tonsure. She said YS Jagan gave his sister property worth hundreds of crores, while Chandrababu failed to provide even basic support to his sisters. Urging coalition leaders to stop targeting women, she said political decency was YSRCP's principle, while character assassination defined the coalition's conduct.

Updates on Anantapur Leadership

Earlier today, newly elected Anantapur Mayor C Ramesh Goud and his family met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's central office. Congratulating Ramesh Goud, YS Jagan urged him to remain accessible, address public grievances sincerely, prioritise city development and work inclusively for all communities.

According to a press release, he said Anantapur's people stood firmly with YSRCP despite the ruling coalition's conspiracies, inducements and intimidation. Every elected representative must honour that trust through dedicated public service. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Ramesh Goud continued political growth and success. (ANI)

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