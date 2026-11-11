Bendpak Reveals Valor C10 Custom Truck Built As Tribute To U.S. Armed Forces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuting at SEMA, the 750-horsepower pickup's colors represent vigilance and valor

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned car lift and garage equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc. unveiled its inaugural custom-built vehicle at the 2026 SEMA Show last week. Valor C10 is a handcrafted 1970 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck built as a rolling tribute to the sacrifice, courage and commitment of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We call this build the Valor C10 - it was created to honor the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces, especially those who gave their lives in defense of our nation,” said BendPak President and CEO Jeff Kritzer.“BendPak proudly supports the military community. This serves as our way of saying thank you and reminding everyone that freedom isn't free.”

As the nation observes Veterans Day, the Valor C10 salute carries deep personal meaning for BendPak's leadership and team. U.S. Army veteran Don Henthorn founded BendPak in 1965. After three years of active-duty service as a U.S. Air Force C-130 loadmaster, Kritzer transitioned to the Air National Guard, retaining his flight status and loadmaster duties while launching his full-time career at BendPak - a demanding dual commitment he maintained for three years. He is the proud son of a senior master sergeant and fellow loadmaster whose entire life was devoted to military service. Kritzer's son, Devin, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, including deployments to the Gulf region and Bangladesh.

With its fusion of modern performance and timeless design, the Valor C10 embodies American strength, ingenuity and resilience - values shared by both BendPak and the U.S. military.

Built to Serve

The team at Nostalgia Hot Rods led by Dustin Hacker was tapped to build the Valor C10.

“We've worked with Dustin for several years, supplying his shops with BendPak lifts and equipment, as well as showcasing many of his amazing builds in our SEMA Show booths,” said Sean Price, BendPak director of product development.“We knew he had the passion and craftsmanship to bring our vision for the Valor C10 to life.”

Hacker started with a vintage C10, and by the time the build was complete, the closest thing left to stock was a heavily modified cab.

“Most of the sheet metal is custom-fabricated, including the roof, hood, drip rails, floors, bumpers, engine bay and bed,” Hacker explained.“Under the hood, there's a 376-cubic-inch V8 with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. This thing will make 750 horsepower and drive like a dream.”

Despite its slammed stance, the body-dropped C10 retains more than 4.5 inches of usable ground clearance thanks to Hacker's chassis setup, making it easy to navigate speed bumps and driveways. It's finished in a striking metallic blue with red accents, including a body stripe, brake calipers and engine. The color scheme nods to the U.S. flag, in which blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice, while red symbolizes hardiness, sacrifice and the valor that gives the truck its name. Custom Valor C10 badges designed by the BendPak creative team highlight both doors.

The interior features a classic bench seat upholstered in two-tone gray Alcantara with blue stitching. The door panels and headliner are also bespoke.

Built to Perform

The Valor C10 build sheet looks like a SEMA Show exhibitor list. Highlights include:



BTR Gen V Stage 2 supercharged camshaft

Custom 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft

MagnaFlow 3-inch mufflers

Holley Terminator X Max engine management system

Gearstar GM 6L80E 6-speed automatic transmission

Custom Eddie Motorsports serpentine system

Speedtech Extreme G chassis

QA1 4-way adjustable coilovers with cantilever rear suspension

Forgeline custom wheels

JL Audio C7 components

Kenwood 6.8-inch head unit

PCS electronic gear shift module with wireless paddle shifter

Dapper Lighting custom headlights and taillights with custom billet housings Nu-Relics power windows

Get all the specs, check out the Valor C10 build process and watch its SEMA Show reveal at BendPak.com/valorc10.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, APEXTM, JackPak®, MaxJax® and ErgochairTM. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs and other equipment. Learn more at BendPak.com or call (800) 253-2363.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC 216-991-4297...