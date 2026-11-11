Multitude AG: Fitch Assigns Multitude Bank's Additional Tier 1 Notes Final 'B-' Rating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zug, 11 November 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, (“Multitude”) announces that Fitch Ratings has assigned the EUR 50 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes (ISIN: NO0013771782) issued by Multitude Bank p.l.c., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, a final long-term rating of 'B-'. The rating is in line with the expected rating of 'B-(EXP)' assigned on 6 November 2026.

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About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).



About Multitude Bank p.l.c.:

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a Malta-licensed credit institution and a subsidiary of Multitude AG. Regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the Bank provides digital banking services to individuals and businesses across Europe, including savings, financing and payment solutions. Its European banking licence enables it to provide services across the European Economic Area (EEA). Multitude Bank p.l.c. is registered under the laws of Malta with registration number C56251.