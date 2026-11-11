Magna Outlines Path To Turn Enterprise Strength Into Lasting Value At Investor Day



Growth supported by largely booked business, increasing vehicle content and a broader global customer base

Data, automation and AI expected to accelerate operational improvements and support continued margin expansion Disciplined capital allocation supports investment for growth while continuing to return capital to shareholders



AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) earlier today held its 2026 Investor Day, The Power of Magna: Turning Enterprise Strength into Lasting Value, in New York City. At the event, the company detailed how it plans to deliver above-market organic sales growth and continued margin expansion through 2030, supported by largely booked business, deeper customer relationships, operational improvements and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's new 2030 targets are compelling and include organic sales growth of 2-4% above market, Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of at least 200 basis points, and Adjusted EPS growth of 15% or more.

"Our strategy is clear, and it's working," said Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Executive Officer at Magna. "We're confident in our growth outlook, supported by a significant level of booked business through 2028, a long runway for continued margin expansion and a balance sheet that gives us flexibility. Today was about showing investors how those pieces fit together and why we're confident in the targets we've set."

Growth That's Already Taking Shape

Magna's growth builds on capabilities and customer relationships already in place. Strong launch performance and quality open the door for Magna's broader capabilities, expanding into additional product areas on platforms it already supplies. On one long-running SUV program, for example, Magna has increased content per vehicle from approximately $900 in 2010 to $4,800 today.

Magna is also broadening its customer base. Its consolidated sales in China have risen from approximately $500 million in 2010 to nearly $5 billion in 2025, with China-based automakers increasing from less than 20% to about 60% of Magna's sales in the region. Magna is also supporting these customers as they expand into new regions.

Beyond its core automotive business, Magna also sees opportunities to selectively apply its manufacturing and engineering capabilities across a range of adjacent mobility and industrial markets, from established areas such as commercial vehicles to newer opportunities in warehousing, data centers and more.

Margin Expansion in the Early Innings

Magna is on track to expand Adjusted EBIT margin by approximately 190 basis points1 from 2022 through 2026. Building on that progress, the company sees further margin opportunity through the Magna Business System and the expanded use of data connectivity, automation and AI, which it expects to deploy across facilities representing approximately 70% of its sales by 2029.

The Magna Business System provides a consistent approach to continuous improvement across the enterprise, helping Magna learn from what works, standardize proven practices and scale them more broadly.

"What we've delivered so far came from thousands of improvements made across our enterprise every day," Kotagiri said. "Connecting our data and scaling what works lets us capture those gains faster and more consistently across the entire company."

Disciplined Capital, Returned to Shareholders

Magna is on pace to generate approximately $5 billion1 of free cash flow over the 2022–2026 period, while returning about $5.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company expects even greater free cash flow over the 2027-2030 period.

Magna recently completed its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) share buyback authorization approved in November 2025, with over 25 million shares repurchased over the past 12 months. It also renewed its NCIB earlier this month and intends to fully complete the repurchase of almost 26 million shares over the next 12 months.

"Our approach to capital allocation hasn't changed," said Phil Fracassa, Chief Financial Officer at Magna. "We invest where we can earn strong returns and return excess capital to shareholders, while keeping the balance sheet strong. As margins expand and earnings grow, that formula becomes even more powerful."

A replay of Magna's 2026 Investor Day webcast, presentation materials and supporting videos will be available at .

1Adjusted EBIT margin expansion and free cash flow from 2022 through 2026 are based on the midpoint of updated Outlook range disclosed on October 30, 2026.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

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MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

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A BOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we also use Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful in analysis of the Company's financial position, results and targets. In particular, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management also believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash to maintain operations and repay its debt. Please refer to our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position for three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026, as well as our press release dated October 30, 2026 for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company's related financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any such forward-looking statements are intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, strategic objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other statements that are not recitations of historical fact. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "intend", "plan", "aim", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "potential", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as at November 11, 2026, and are subject to change after that date.

The following table identifies the material forward-looking statements contained in this document, together with the material potential risks that we currently believe could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers should also consider all of the risk factors which follow below the table: