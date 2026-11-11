MAD Security Earns C3PAO Authorization After Supporting More Than 200 Defense Contractors

MAD Security C3PAO Authorization Announcement

The milestone builds on helping other C3PAOs through certification and earning CMMC Level 2 certification for an environment that includes MAD's 24/7 SOC.

- Jeremy ConwayHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MAD Security has earned authorization from The Cyber AB as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), reaching a significant milestone in the cybersecurity capabilities it has been building since 2010. The achievement follows years of supporting defense contractors through CMMC requirements and earning certification for its own assessed environment, including its 24/7 Security Operations Center.MAD has supported more than 200 defense contractors across the CMMC lifecycle and helped multiple C3PAOs through their own certification journeys. Its teams have worked through the demands of implementing security controls, documenting evidence and preparing for evaluation alongside customers and within MAD's own operation. Earning C3PAO authorization adds independent assessment authority to that foundation of practical experience."I'm proud of the people who earned this authorization and the years of work behind it," said Jeremy Conway, CEO of MAD Security. "We've invested in building an operation that meets demanding requirements and held ourselves accountable through independent evaluation. The companies supporting national defense deserve a cybersecurity partner that understands those responsibilities firsthand. This achievement belongs to the team that puts that commitment into practice every day."C3PAO authorization enables MAD Security to conduct independent CMMC Level 2 certification assessments, subject to applicable independence and conflict-of-interest requirements.For defense contractors, the practical challenge is keeping security controls working and compliance evidence current as their organizations change. MAD's firsthand experience informs how its teams help customers understand their scope, address gaps and prepare evidence, then sustain those practices through ongoing support. It connects knowledge of the assessment process with the daily responsibility of protecting sensitive information.MAD delivers that support through 24/7 Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) and Virtual Compliance Management (VCM), the services at the center of its investment and growth. Its SOC provides monitoring, threat detection, investigation and response support. VCM helps customers manage documentation, remediation efforts and ongoing compliance responsibilities.The authorization follows the September 2026 opening of MAD's new Huntsville headquarters and advanced SOC. Together, these investments support the company's commitment to helping defense contractors build cybersecurity programs they can operate, demonstrate and maintain.About MAD SecurityFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, MAD Security is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing managed cybersecurity and compliance services to the Defense Industrial Base, maritime organizations and federal contractors. MAD Security holds CMMC Level 2 certification, maintains Registered Provider Organization status and is an Authorized C3PAO. Its mission is to defend the companies that defend the mission.For more information, visit .

Jeremy Conway

MAD Security

+1 888-623-7324

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MAD Security Earns C3PAO Authorization After Supporting More Than 200 Defense Contractors News Provided By MAD Security November 11, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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