PSM Partners Expands IT And Cybersecurity Services For Legal, Financial Services, And Nonprofit Organizations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PSM Partners deepens compliance and security expertise for legal, financial services, and nonprofit clients while still serving a broad range of industries

- Mike Mete, Chief Executive Officer at PSM Partners

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PSM Partners, a Chicago-based IT services and cybersecurity firm, announced the expansion of its specialized services for law firms, financial services firms, and nonprofit organizations. The firm is placing greater emphasis on developing its expertise, service offerings, and compliance capabilities for these three sectors, where evolving security requirements and regulatory pressures demand a more specialized approach to IT support.

Each of these industries carries obligations that shape how technology has to be managed. Law firms are responsible for protecting privileged client information and depend on document and practice management systems such as NetDocuments to run the business. Financial services firms face regulatory examinations, client data protection requirements, and growing expectations around incident response and vendor oversight. Nonprofits hold sensitive donor and constituent data but often operate with small internal teams and tight budgets, which makes efficient, well-planned security especially important.

“Most of our clients don't need more technology. They need someone who understands the rules they operate under and can build an environment that holds up to an audit, a client questionnaire, or an incident,” said Mike Mete, Chief Executive Officer at PSM Partners.“By expanding our expertise in legal, financial services, and nonprofit organizations, we can provide more targeted support for the compliance and security challenges these clients deal with every day.”

While increasing its focus on these three industries, PSM Partners continues to provide managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and consulting services to organizations across a broad range of sectors. The firm's expanded industry-specific capabilities build on its existing services and experience supporting small and mid-market businesses with complex technology needs.

PSM Partners' services include managed IT and help desk support, managed detection and response, 24/7 security operations center monitoring, virtual CISO services, and governance, risk, and compliance programs. The firm also supports Microsoft 365 and Azure environments as a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner, along with cloud migration, backup and disaster recovery, and AI adoption and governance. Clients can engage PSM on a fully managed basis or co-manage alongside an existing internal IT team.

The firm is intentionally boutique. All client work is led by senior consultants, and clients have direct access to the people managing their environment. PSM Partners has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and has been featured on ABC 7 Chicago for its cybersecurity expertise.

About PSM Partners

PSM Partners is a Chicago-based technology services firm providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT consulting services to small and mid-market organizations across a broad range of industries. The firm has specialized expertise serving legal, financial services, and nonprofit organizations, while continuing to support clients with diverse technology, security, and compliance needs.

Headquartered at 209 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 903, Chicago, IL 60606, PSM Partners serves organizations nationally. The firm is a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner and offers 24/7 support and incident response. Learn more at or contact PSM Partners at (312) 940-7830.

Marisa Maiella

PSM Partners

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PSM Partners Expands IT and Cybersecurity Services for Legal, Financial Services, and Nonprofit Organizations News Provided By PSM Partners November 11, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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