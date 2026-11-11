Allhealth Network Encourages Coloradans To“Opt Out” This Holiday Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AllHealth Network shares five ways to ease holiday stress, set boundaries and prioritize meaningful connections over seasonal pressures.

- Sarah Prager, Senior Vice President of Clinical ServicesCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AllHealth Network Encourages Coloradans to“Opt Out” This Holiday SeasonBehavioral health experts suggest people let go of unnecessary pressures and focus on healthy habits, meaningful activities and human connectionCENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 11, 2026: The holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. Between shopping, parties, family or work obligations and financial pressures, it can also be one of the most stressful.This year, AllHealth Network, a Colorado-based nonprofit provider of behavioral health and substance use services, is encouraging people to try something different: opt out.Opt out of the expectations, activities and habits that leave you feeling overwhelmed, exhausted or disconnected. Instead, make room for people and experiences that bring you joy without draining your energy or wallet.“The holidays can bring a lot of pressure to spend, attend, and make everything appear perfect,” said Sarah Prager, senior vice president of clinical services at AllHealth Network.“We're encouraging people to make healthier choices by opting out of the pressures and opting in to quality connections with family and friends or activities that make you feel good without a lot of work or money.”Research supports the importance of prioritizing meaningful relationships over material possessions and achievements. For example, the Harvard Study of Adult Development has found that the quality of our relationships is one of the strongest predictors of long-term happiness and health.With that in mind, AllHealth Network is launching a holiday“Opt Out” campaign, offering practical ways to reduce stress, protect your mental health and make more room for what matters most.5 Things to Opt Out of This Holiday SeasonObligations to buy expensive gifts. Avoid the pressure to buy gifts on credit. Set a realistic budget for yourself and your family, and stick to it. Instead, focus on simple activities you can enjoy together, such as attending a local performance at a church or school or taking a neighborhood walk to check out holiday lights.Excessive alcohol at holiday events. Alcohol can contribute to arguments, poor decisions and tense situations. Host an alcohol-free event, find recipes for festive nonalcoholic drinks and make sure guests have alcohol-free options. Consider partnering with a friend or family member for Sober November or Dry December. Instead of thinking of opting out of alcohol as a punishment, frame it as a fun challenge with a partner so you can hold one another accountable. If you drink heavily or regularly, talk with a health care professional before stopping, as alcohol withdrawal can be dangerous. If the idea of giving up alcohol causes you anxiety or you find it difficult to go without alcohol for a short period, know that AllHealth Network is here to support you.Believing you have to muscle through tough situations or emotions on your own. Recognize that it's okay to not be okay. If you're struggling with a situation, talk with a trusted loved one or seek professional support through providers like AllHealth Network. Remember, it's okay to pass on an invitation. Notice when you need a break and take one. You can always leave a gathering early if you start to feel overwhelmed.Doing it all yourself. Whether it's decorating, baking, cleaning or shopping, know that it's okay to ask for help. In fact, including loved ones can turn mundane tasks into fun holiday traditions. For example, instead of cooking an elaborate meal, organize a potluck or cookie exchange where everyone brings something they enjoy making.Scratch-off and other lottery tickets as stocking stuffers. Gambling can become a problem, even when it starts small. According to the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado, intakes from the state's gambling helpline doubled between 2021 and 2025. Instead of giving lottery tickets, write a note about what you love about the recipient or give coupons for a free activity you can enjoy together, such as a date night or craft night at home. If gambling is causing stress for you or someone you love, AllHealth Network is here to help.“One of the most important things we can do for our mental health is to recognize what we need to feel happy and healthy. That might mean setting boundaries, avoiding overpromising or cutting back on overindulgence in food, drinks and late-night gatherings,” said Prager.“Sometimes simplifying our lives creates more opportunities to connect and experience meaningful moments with the people we love.”Throughout November and December, AllHealth Network will share short videos featuring behavioral health experts offering practical tips on how to opt out of unnecessary pressures and expectations.If you or a loved one needs immediate care, AllHealth Network's Walk-In Crisis Center is open 24/7. Call 303-730-8858 to learn more. Anyone experiencing emotional distress or a suicidal crisis can also receive free, confidential support through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or texting 988.Learn more about AllHealth Network's programs and services at allhealthnetwork.###AllHealth Network is a leading provider of behavioral health services in Colorado, serving individuals and families through programs including assessments, therapy, crisis care, substance use treatment and recovery support. The organization is committed to compassionate, whole-person care and improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Katie Trexler McLean

AllHealth Network

+1 303-941-4118

AllHealth Network invites you to opt out this holiday season

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AllHealth Network Encourages Coloradans to“Opt Out” This Holiday Season News Provided By AllHealth Network November 11, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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