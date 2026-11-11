Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Sewer System Modification Designed To Reduce Combined Sewer Overflows

IRVING, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renee K. of Irving, NY is the creator of a modification to combined sewer systems designed to manage excess rainwater and reduce the volume of stormwater entering wastewater infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall. The device is comprised of a horseshoe-shaped plastic mold installed within a sewer drainage line. Slits incorporated at intervals along the length of the mold provide openings through which excess water can be released to help regulate the amount of stormwater that enters the sewer system.Under normal or low-flow conditions, water passes through the openings and continues into the sewer line, allowing the existing drainage process to function as intended. During periods of heavy rainfall, when water flow increases significantly, a greater proportion of the incoming stormwater passes through the mold's slits rather than entering the sewer system. This selective water-release mechanism is intended to reduce the likelihood of sewer overflows and limit the amount of stormwater that contributes to excessive wastewater volumes.Combined sewer systems can experience capacity issues when heavy rainfall introduces more water than the infrastructure can effectively manage. These conditions may result in untreated sewage and other contaminants entering surrounding water supplies. Debris, including discarded personal hygiene products and other waste materials, can also contribute to unsanitary conditions and environmental pollution. This system offers a straightforward solution to stormwater management that could help reduce the strain on wastewater treatment facilities and existing sewer infrastructure.Key features and benefits include:.Horseshoe-shaped plastic mold: Provides a structural insert designed for installation within existing combined sewer drainage systems..Strategically positioned drainage slits: Allows excess rainwater to exit the mold at intervals along its length to reduce the volume of water entering the sewer line during heavy rainfall..Flow-responsive water management: Accommodates normal water flow while allowing a greater proportion of rapidly flowing stormwater to bypass the sewer system..Environmental protection: Reduces the potential for sewage, debris, and other contaminants to enter surrounding water supplies..Wastewater infrastructure support: Offers a simple design concept for managing stormwater and reducing unnecessary demand on sewer treatment systems.Ultimately, the system provides a convenient design for addressing a recurring challenge associated with combined sewer infrastructure.Renee was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Sewer System Modification Designed to Reduce Combined Sewer Overflows News Provided By InventionHome November 11, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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