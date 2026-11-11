Wizardline, Franchise Data Platform Trusted By 7,500+ Domino's Stores, Grows Leadership Team For Global Expansion

After a year of significant growth, Wizardline names John Moses COO.

After a year of significant growth, Wizardline names Jason Chandonnet CTO.

After a year of significant growth, Wizardline hires Abby Richter, VP Strategic Initiatives & Marketing.

After a year of significant growth, Wizardline names John Moses COO and Jason Chandonnet CTO, adds Abby Richter as VP, Strategic Initiatives & Marketing

- Vlad Zilber of Boston Pie, Wizardline customer/25-store Domino's franchiseeHAMPTON FALLS, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HAMPTON FALLS, NH - November 11, 2026 - Wizardline Technologies, Inc. TheWizardline, a franchise data platform serving more than 7,500 Domino's Pizza stores in the United States and Canada, today announced leadership changes to support international expansion. For nearly 20 years, Wizardlinehas helped franchisees save millions of dollars through labor and operational efficiencies. John Moses has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Jason Chandonnet to Chief Technology Officer, and Abby Richter, previously Wizardline's Fractional CMO, has joined full time as Vice President, StrategicInitiatives & Marketing."Wizardline has always been a small team doing powerful work, moving over 20,000 data feeds every day so franchisees can run smarter, more profitable stores," said Shawn Brunelle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wizardline Technologies. "We didn't learn this business from datasets, but frommore than 65 years of combined Domino's franchise experience across our team. Everything we build starts with how operators actually work."Brunelle has 35 years of Domino's franchise experience, beginning as a delivery driver and spanning two decades as a franchisee and franchise partner, including a 38-store partnership in the Northeast.“John and Jason helped build the platform our customers rely on, and they're the right leaders to take itglobally,” Brunelle said.Since 2021, Moses has grown the partner ecosystem to seamlessly connect customers to 30+ business critical third-party vendor partners, streamlined revenue operations, and spearheaded multi-tiered compliance efforts to expand operations. His expanded role leads the international expansion efforts todrive the Wizardline suite of products into new Domino's Pizza markets.Since joining Wizardline in 2022, Chandonnet has leveraged decades of experience in software development and network infrastructure to modernize the company's technology foundation, bring Expiration Wizard to market, and advance its SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance initiatives. As CTO, he willlead the continued evolution of Wizardline's technology and infrastructure to support additional Domino's Pizza markets worldwide, expand to other QSR brands, and ensure the company's platforms and services are built to scale for future growth."And this year, with her strategic brand expertise, Abby has shown us what's possible when our team is aligned, motivated, and pulling toward the same growth goals. We knew we wanted her on this team for the long haul,” Brunelle said.Wizardline enters its 20th anniversary year in 2027 following a year of growth that included:. Launched Expiration Wizard, which automates employee document compliance, saving up to$2,500 per store each year, and has been adopted by nearly 1,000+ stores.. Converted 500+ customers to PULSE 4.0, the latest generation of the Domino's point-of-salesystem.. Achieved certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and the UK Extension, makingthe platform available to operators in the UK and EU for the first time. The same groundwork isunderway in Mexico and Asia-Pacific.. Introduced a Vendor/Franchise API, made a strategic investment in the AI platform SmartTrainer, and refreshed its brand and website."Having the data available automatically via the new Vendor/Franchise API saves time and helps us turn reporting into practical decisions about staffing, service, and daily operations," said Vlad Zilber of Boston Pie, a Wizardline customer and 25-store Domino's franchisee.In her new role, Richter will lead Wizardline's brand, marketing, and communications, helping drive expansion into new restaurant brands and international markets.Richter led marketing and brand development at HourWork, a recruitment and retention platform serving quick-service restaurant franchise owners, where she was named Ragan Communications' 2022 Communicator of the Year award, and previously helped grow John O'Leary's Live Inspired brandthrough two No. 1 national bestselling books that were adapted into a 2025 Sony feature film. At Wizardline, she will apply that experience to lead marketing, communications, and strategic initiatives supporting expansion into international markets and additional restaurant brands.“Wizardline has built its business by understanding what franchise operators need and delivering tools they use every day,” Richter said.“Our next step is to bring that experience to more operators, in more markets, while maintaining the close customer relationships that helped the company grow.”About Wizardline Technologies, Inc.Wizardline Technologies, Inc. is a New Hampshire-based franchise data platform that has helped franchisees reclaim millions of dollars in labor and operational efficiency across its network of more than 7,500 Domino's Pizza stores in the United States and Canada. Built by a franchisee, for franchisees, andcertified under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework and UK Extension, Wizardline delivers above-store reporting, compliance management, partner connectivity across more than 30 integrated partners, and AI-driven operational intelligence to franchise operators. Learn more at .

Abby Richter

Wizardline Technologies, Inc.

Expiration Wizard automates employee document compliance for franchise operators, saving up to $2,500 per store each year

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Wizardline, Franchise Data Platform Trusted by 7,500+ Domino's Stores, Grows Leadership Team for Global Expansion News Provided By Wizardline Technologies Inc. November 11, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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