The Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea And Vomiting (CINV) Market Is Projected To Grow To $4.57 Billion By 2030 With An 8% CAGR

Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market

The Business Research Company's Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors related to cancer treatment and patient care. As chemotherapy remains a cornerstone of cancer therapy, the need to manage its unpleasant side effects such as nausea and vomiting has become increasingly critical. This overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of the CINV market.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting Market

The CINV market has expanded substantially in recent years. It is projected to grow from $3.13 billion in 2025 to $3.35 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth is primarily due to the increased use of highly emetogenic chemotherapy treatments, heightened awareness about managing treatment side effects, availability of advanced antiemetic medications, expanding oncology programs, and better clinical guidelines for CINV care.

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Future Outlook and Projections for the CINV Market

Looking ahead, the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting market is expected to maintain strong progression, reaching $4.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this forecast include growing demand for next-generation antiemetic drugs, wider adoption of personalized antiemetic therapies, increased outpatient chemotherapy services, a stronger emphasis on adherence to treatment protocols, and innovations in sustained-release formulations. Key trends involve the rising use of combination antiemetic regimens, long-acting CINV medications, patient-centered treatment approaches, preventive management strategies, and a focus on improving patients' quality of life.

Understanding Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting

CINV refers to the nausea and vomiting experienced by many patients undergoing chemotherapy. It is one of the most common and distressing side effects, significantly impacting patients' comfort and overall treatment outcomes. The condition can be managed effectively through a combination of medications and lifestyle adjustments tailored to individual needs.

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Cancer Prevalence as a Major Growth Driver for the CINV Market

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Cancer involves the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. As the number of cancer cases continues to increase, there is a stronger demand for efficient and targeted antiemetic treatments to control CINV, which often diminishes patients' ability to tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced knowledge of CINV's biological mechanisms and advancements in therapy development reflect this growing focus. For example, in January 2023, the American Cancer Society reported an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases and approximately 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the United States alone, highlighting the scale of the challenge and the resulting market potential.

North America Leading the Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global CINV market. This dominance is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher awareness levels, strong oncology programs, and the availability of innovative antiemetic treatments. The market report also includes significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Is Projected to Grow to $4.57 Billion by 2030 with an 8% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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