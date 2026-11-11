TMP Demands Apology From Tripura BJP MLA Over Remarks Against Tribal Community CPM Seeks Action

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 11 (IANS) A controversy has erupted in Tripura over alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain against the tribal community.

Ruling BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder-supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma demanded an apology, while CPI (M) state secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury urged the state government to take action against the legislator.

Hossain, however, expressed regret over the remarks and appealed for peace and communal harmony.

The controversy follows the circulation of a video on social media, purportedly showing the Boxanagar MLA making objectionable comments about the food habits and cultural identity of Tipra Motha supporters and tribal people.

Reacting strongly, TMP chief Debbarma said the food habits of indigenous communities were an integral part of their culture and tradition and that nobody had the right to ridicule or dictate their choices.“Yes, we eat pork. This is our taste, our culture and our traditional food,” he said in a video message, asserting that people from the Northeast should not be subjected to discrimination or humiliation over their dietary practices.

Demanding an apology from Hossain, the tribal leader urged his community not to remain silent when its dignity and identity were questioned. He also expressed hope that the BJP leadership would disapprove of the alleged remarks.

Drawing a parallel with the recent controversy involving social media influencer Amir Shaukeen over alleged derogatory comments against Northeastern people, Debbarma said the attitude reflected in the two incidents was similar.

Meanwhile, Left leader Chaudhury condemned the alleged remarks, describing them as deeply objectionable and contrary to Tripura's tradition of communal harmony and mutual respect. He said an elected representative who had taken an oath under the Constitution was expected to maintain dignity and exercise responsibility in public discourse.

The CPI (M) leader urged Chief Minister Manik Saha and the state government to take appropriate action against the MLA, asserting that political affiliation should not shield anyone from accountability.

Chaudhury also called upon BJP leaders to publicly distance themselves from the alleged remarks. The

controversy has surfaced at a politically sensitive time, as the BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), despite contesting against each other in the April elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), subsequently joined hands to form the Executive Committee of the tribal council.

The Tuesday's participation of Chief Minister Manik Saha and Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma in the expansion of the TTAADC Executive Committee and the swearing-in- ceremony had underscored their political engagement as alliance partners.

The latest episode has, however, brought the issues of tribal identity, mutual respect and political accountability into the spotlight.

However, BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain expressed regret over his remarks and urged peace and communal harmony.

In a video message posted on social media, the MLA sought to clarify his remarks made at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, alleging that the CPI (M) was distorting his statement and carrying out a politically motivated misinformation campaign.

The MLA said he had never intended to hurt anyone through his words. However, expressing regret, Hossain said that if any of his remarks had hurt his tribal brothers and sisters, he was sincerely sorry. He also appealed to people not to pay heed to what he described as misinformation and urged everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.