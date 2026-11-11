My Life Is An Open Book, Wish Ill For No One: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said he does not wish ill upon anyone, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that his life is an open book and that he has always worked with the intention of doing good for others.

Speaking at the release of researcher Ramya's book, "Chalisuva Bande D. K. Shivakumar", a research-based biographical book documenting his life and political journey, at the Senate Hall in Manasagangothri here, Shivakumar said he would use his tenure in office to carry out work that would remain in the hearts of the people.

“I have worked with Siddaramaiah. I do not wish ill upon him or anyone else. I have never been a person who wishes harm to others and will not do so in the future either. This is my commitment,” he said.

Shivakumar said his life was an open book and that there were no secrets in it.“Anyone can know about my life. We love and respect people of all castes and religions. Humanity is more important than anything else,” he said.

The Chief Minister said navigating politics was not easy and that some people were waiting to see what he would do if given a few months to govern. He said the opposition was unable to accept his growth but added that he would not bow down to criticism.

“I have faith not only in myself but also in the people of this state. I have no intention of cheating, troubling or wishing harm to anyone,” he said.

Recalling his political differences with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said that when the Congress decided to join hands with him, he never intended to cause Kumaraswamy any trouble and instead tried to strengthen his hands.

“Whether he accepts us or not is not important. It is enough if our conscience accepts what we do. There is nothing greater than one's conscience,” he said.

Shivakumar said receiving his degree through the University of Mysore's Open University at around the age of 48 was one of the happiest moments of his life.

“The happiness I experienced on receiving my degree was greater than the joy of becoming a Cabinet Minister or Chief Minister. It was a historic day in my life,” he said.

He recalled receiving an election ticket while studying in the final year of his degree and said that although he lost the election, he continued his political journey.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of books, saying they not only imparted knowledge but also provided a perspective on life.

“Some believe they can win through weapons. But people can be won through hearts and words. Buildings may become old, and wealth may pass into other hands, but the knowledge we gain from books can be shared with the world,” he said.

Shivakumar said he believed in creating history rather than merely reading it and credited four decades of hard work, political experience and the support of people and party workers for his rise to the present position.

Recalling his time in jail, Shivakumar said he never lost his self-confidence even during the difficult phase.

“Even when I went to jail, I did not lose my confidence. I had faith that I would come out, rebuild the party, bring it to power in the state and sit in this position. I continued to think about it even while I was in jail,” he said.

He thanked the people of Kanakapura for their continued support and said their love and blessings had played a major role in his political journey.

Shivakumar said no one was permanent and that every person received an opportunity in life to leave behind meaningful contributions to society.

He said he came from a middle-class family, grew up in a village and had engaged in poultry farming, agriculture and various businesses before entering politics.

“Criticism will die, but the work we do will remain,” he said.

Stressing the importance of humanity, Shivakumar said people should not be divided on the basis of caste or colour.

“Our sweat is salty, and everyone's blood is red. Humanity is what matters,” he said.

He also urged youngsters to believe in hard work rather than luck, saying success required discipline, concentration, difficult decisions and sacrifice.

Referring to technological changes, Shivakumar said the younger generation was growing up with technologies such as artificial intelligence, Google and ChatGPT, and society must adapt to ensure that knowledge and experience reach people in every possible form.

He said Mysuru had a rich historical legacy and should grow alongside Bengaluru, adding that economic activity and employment opportunities should be expanded across other cities rather than being concentrated in one place.