CM Pema Khandu Reaffirms Commitment To Viksit Arunachal Pradesh 2047, Viksit Bharat 2047

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's commitment to achieving the goals of 'Viksit Arunachal Pradesh 2047' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047', underscoring the state's broader vision of sustainable and inclusive development.

The Chief Minister stressed that government employment was one avenue for youth participation in development, while entrepreneurship, innovation and private-sector opportunities also needed to be encouraged.

Chief Minister Khandu on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to around 529 successful candidates of the Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 2025, Trained Graduate Teacher Examination 2026 and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 at a ceremony held at DK Convention Centre here.

He referred to initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which supports aspiring entrepreneurs through training, seed funding and linkages with institutions and investors.

The Chief Minister called upon young people to explore opportunities beyond conventional government jobs and emerge as job creators.

He also spoke about platforms being promoted in the state to nurture youth talent in diverse fields, including Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal, Arunachal Got Talent, and school-level spelling bee and quiz competitions.

The appointment orders mark another step in the state government's efforts to strengthen its workforce through transparent, merit-based recruitment and provide employment opportunities to the educated youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pointing to the level of competition, CM Khandu said that the selection represented around one successful candidate for every 28 who appeared in the written examination.

He described teaching as one of the most important professions, emphasising that teachers play a crucial role in shaping children's lives and building a progressive society.

Chief Minister Khandu urged the newly recruited teachers to take ownership of their responsibilities and contribute to improving the quality of education across the state.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), also witnessed a substantial response.

Against the advertisement issued on March 9, the Board received 27,736 applications. More than 24,700 candidates downloaded their admit cards, while 18,406 appeared in the written examination held on August 30.

From this pool, 139 candidates were selected, comprising 36 Personal Assistants, two Librarians and 101 Upper Division Clerks.

The Chief Minister said that since 2016, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted around 87 examinations, resulting in around 2,914 appointments.

The APSSB, since its establishment, had conducted 39 examinations and issued appointment orders to around 6,038 candidates.

Chief Minister Khandu added that the state government had issued nearly 10,000 appointment orders over the past decade, underlining its commitment to strengthening public institutions and creating opportunities based on merit.

The Chief Minister recalled that the APSSB was established to move away from department-wise recruitment for Group C and Group D posts and provide a common, transparent platform for selection.

He also referred to the reforms undertaken in the APPSC to address earlier shortcomings and strengthen the recruitment system through improved procedures and best practices.

Those present on the occasion were Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, the Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Secretaries, officials of APPSC, APSSB and district administration.