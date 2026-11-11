Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Attends“Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting Of Spouses Of Heads Of State And Government” (PHOTO)
The meeting focused on concrete action mechanisms in combating the climate crisis, the promotion of zero waste policies, international exchange of expertise in waste management, the development of joint environmental projects among countries, and the expansion of local initiatives at the global level.
Addressing the event, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan emphasized that through the Global Zero Waste Alliance, they aim to create a strong cooperation platform for countries to share successful experiences, develop joint projects, and promote local solutions globally.
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