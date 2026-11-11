Azerbaijan Minister Offers Condolences At Polish Embassy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The minister met with Paweł Radomski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, and, in accordance with instructions from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, expressed deep condolences regarding the tragedy that occurred in Krakow, and also wished the victims a speedy recovery.
Paying tribute to the memory of the victims, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov wrote a message of condolence in the book of condolences opened at the Embassy.
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