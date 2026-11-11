Brain Cancer Breakthrough Hopes, A $30 Million Robotics Deal And An AI Gold Rush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (

NeOnc (NASDAQ:NTHI): Brain cancer drug moves toward a pivotal FDA discussion

NeOnc is approaching an important regulatory milestone as it seeks to advance its experimental intranasal brain cancer treatment NEO100 toward a potential accelerated approval pathway. The FDA granted the company a Type B End-of-Phase meeting scheduled for early January 2027, where the parties will discuss whether existing clinical and nonclinical evidence could support an accelerated approval application for recurrent or progressive IDH-mutant grade 4 astrocytoma. The discussion follows August Phase 2a results in which NeOnc reported a six-month progression-free survival rate of 48.9% among 24 patients in the efficacy population, compared with a historical benchmark of 20%. While encouraging, the results come from a small, open-label study and do not establish superiority over standard treatment.

There are additional reasons investors are watching the company. CEO Amir Heshmatpour has continued making open-market purchases, with NeOnc reporting approximately $1.11 million in 2026 purchases by the executive. Short interest also increased in the October 30 reporting period to over 920,000 shares and over 7 days to cover.

The more substantive catalysts are approaching: updated NEO100 and NEO212 clinical presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology meeting on November 13, followed by a separate FDA meeting for NEO212 on November 17 and the NEO100 regulatory discussion in January.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF): $30M robotics framework puts commercialization in focus

INLIF is attempting to build on its expanding intelligent equipment business with a three-year procurement and supply framework involving its operating subsidiary, Ewatt Robot Equipment, and China's Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys. The agreement carries a planned cooperation value of up to $30 million, with approximately $5 million in procurement and supply targeted every six months. The opportunity is significant because INLIF has already demonstrated commercial traction beyond its traditional injection molding machine manipulator business.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV): AI infrastructure provider pushes deeper into software

CoreWeave is expanding its ambition beyond GPU infrastructure with the general availability of CoreWeave Database, a fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible service that runs inside customers' existing CoreWeave Kubernetes Service clusters. The product brings application databases closer to the GPUs and AI workloads that depend on them, potentially reducing cross-cloud latency, infrastructure complexity and the need for customers to manage separate database environments. Built-in replication, automatic failover, continuous backups, point-in-time recovery and pgvector support position the service for production AI applications, including agent-based systems and retrieval-augmented generation. The strategic significance is that CoreWeave wants to provide more of the technology stack customers need to build and operate AI products.

The launch arrives immediately after a particularly strong third-quarter financial report. CoreWeave recorded $3.66 billion in revenue, up approximately 168% year over year, and reported a $132.5 billion revenue backlog. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $13.0 billion-$13.3 billion, while forecasting capital expenditures of $37 billion-$39 billion. But the growth comes with substantial financial demands: the company reported a $709 million quarterly net loss and $846 million in net interest expense. It also raised approximately $4.2 billion through convertible notes and established an at-the-market equity program covering up to 35 million shares.

Ohmyhome / Ohmyswift (NASDAQ:OMH): Dramatic stock rally meets corporate identity change

Ohmyhome has become one of the more unusual Nasdaq trading stories of the past week, with extreme share-price swings drawing attention to a company whose latest corporate developments are more about restructuring than a newly announced operating breakthrough. On November 9, the company filed confirmation that it had completed its transition from the Cayman Islands to the British Virgin Islands and changed its legal name to Ohmyswift Limited. Shareholders approved the changes on October 26, and the transition was completed November 3. Despite the new corporate name, its Class A shares continue trading under the NASDAQ ticker OMH. The company is also seeking a new CUSIP to reflect the corporate changes.

The trading volatility has a potentially important structural backdrop. Ohmyhome completed a 1-for-50 reverse share consolidation on August 31, reducing its approximately 95.6 million pre-consolidation Class A shares to roughly 1.91 million post-consolidation shares.

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