Scripps Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer, Hartman will oversee Scripps' enterprise technology teams across digital product development, data systems and broadcast technology as well as software engineering, cybersecurity and responsible artificial intelligence. She will align technology with business strategy to strengthen how Scripps serves and grows its news, sports and entertainment businesses.

Hartman brings nearly 20 years of newsroom, editorial standards and product development experience to the role. She most recently served as vice president of emerging technology operations, aligning Scripps' technology products with business outcomes and guiding Scripps' work on enterprise AI implementation. Earlier in her Scripps career, Hartman helped steer the evolution of the digital video product Newsy into Scripps News, the company's national streaming news network. She held several leadership roles at Scripps News, including head of news standards and vice president and head of the network. She began her career in media as a local TV producer.

Hartman will report to Laura Tomlin, Scripps' chief transformation officer.

“Technology will play a central role in shaping the future of Scripps, from how we operate to how we innovate, compete and grow,” Tomlin said.“Christina brings a deep understanding of our business, strong leadership instincts and the ability to see what's possible. I've watched her take on new challenges, bring people together and deliver results. She is the right person to lead our holistic technology capabilities and help shape where Scripps goes next.”

Hartman received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, ...

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is one of the nation's largest holders of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is:“Give light and the people will find their own way.”