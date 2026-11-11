European Energy A/S: Outlook 2026 guidance revised

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 15/2026 (11.11.2026)

European Energy A/S revises its full-year 2026 EBITDA outlook from EUR 175–250 million to EUR 125–175 million.

The revision primarily reflects changes in the expected timing of project sales. Developments in transaction processes, including investors' internal investment approvals, have shifted the expected completion of certain project sales from 2026 to the first half of 2027.

Operational assets included in the sales processes continue to generate power and contribute to European Energy's earnings.

The revised outlook remains subject to the timing and completion of project sales during the remainder of 2026.

For further information please contact investor relations: ....

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).

