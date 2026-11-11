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Summary Of Bigbank AS Webinar: Introduction To The Public Offering Of Subordinated Bonds


Date: 2026-11-11 12:01:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 11 November 2026, Bigbank AS held a webinar introducing the public offering of its unsecured subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

During the webinar, Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board of Bigbank AS, and Argo Kiltsmann, Member of the Management Board, presented an overview of the Bigbank Group and its financial results, and introduced the terms and conditions of the public offering of unsecured subordinated bonds.

The webinar recording is available at: .

Further information about the public offering of subordinated bonds is available at: .

Bigbank AS would like to thank all participants for attending!

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.0 billion euros, with equity of 321 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 222,000 active customers and employs over 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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