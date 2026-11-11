Dr. Justin Anyokwu Shares Ways To Support Grieving Families During The Holidays

A child shares a story from a family photo album, one way families can remember loved ones during the holidays.

Avant Interventional Psychiatry's CEO and medical director offers ways to help children remember loved ones and reach out to families after a loss.

- Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MARIETTA, Ga. - A favorite recipe, a family photograph, or an empty chair at Thanksgiving can bring memories of a loved one into focus. As Georgia families prepare for the holidays, Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, CEO and medical director of Avant Interventional Psychiatry, is encouraging parents, educators, and neighbors to reach out to children and adults who are grieving.

Children's Grief Awareness Day on November 19 and International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on November 21 offer two opportunities to remember loved ones and connect with people who may need extra support during the holidays. Dr. Anyokwu encourages people to start with a personal check-in and follow up with a specific offer, such as bringing dinner, running an errand, or taking a walk together.

“Many people worry about finding the right words when someone is grieving,” said Dr. Anyokwu.“A simple 'I'm thinking of you' can open the door. If they want to share a memory, take the time to listen. Then check in again after the holiday, when the calls and invitations tend to slow down.”

For children, a familiar holiday tradition can create a natural opening to talk about someone they miss. A child might want to draw a picture, tell a favorite story, or help prepare a dish their loved one enjoyed. Dr. Anyokwu encourages caregivers to invite children to participate in ways that feel comfortable to them and make time for questions as they come up. Teachers and other trusted adults can also check in privately and give children a familiar person to turn to during the school day.

Families affected by suicide loss can connect with others who share that experience through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Survivor Day events. Friends and neighbors can offer support in their own communities by sending a personal note, making time to listen, or inviting someone to a holiday gathering and giving them room to decide closer to the day.

During National Veterans and Military Families Month, Dr. Anyokwu also recognizes the contributions of military families, including those remembering a loved one this season. He encourages neighbors and community organizations to follow up expressions of appreciation with practical offers of support, such as delivering a meal or helping with an everyday task.

“Families can keep a tradition, adapt it, or start a new one that feels right for them,” Dr. Anyokwu said.“What matters is giving people room to remember someone they love in their own way and continuing to show up for them in the weeks that follow.”

About Avant Interventional Psychiatry

Avant Interventional Psychiatry provides outpatient mental health care for children ages 6 and older, adolescents, and adults. Services include psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, and telepsychiatry. Avant serves Georgia communities through offices in East Cobb, Kennestone, Austell, and Fayetteville. For more information, visit avantpsychiatry.

Justin Anyokwu

AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY

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Dr. Justin Anyokwu Shares Ways to Support Grieving Families During the Holidays News Provided By AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY November 11, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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