Cyberrisk Collaborative Launches Post-Quantum Readiness: Preparing For Q-Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Virtual, CISO-focused event delivers Enterprise readiness checklist on quantum-related cryptographic RI, migration planning, and leadership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Collaborative, a membership organization for senior cybersecurity leaders, today announced Post-Quantum Readiness: Preparing for Q-Day, a virtual event taking place Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2027, focused on the security, risk, and technology implications of advances in quantum computing.The program will bring together cybersecurity and technology leaders to examine how organizations can assess their exposure to quantum-related cryptographic risk and begin preparing a transition to post-quantum security.Quantum computing has the potential to undermine widely used public-key cryptographic systems that protect sensitive data, identities, infrastructure, software, and digital transactions. While the timeline for a cryptographically relevant quantum computer remains uncertain, large enterprises are increasingly evaluating the potential impact on long-lived data, critical systems, cryptographic dependencies, and future technology investments.The event is designed for CISOs and other senior leaders responsible for cybersecurity, infrastructure, enterprise risk, and long-term technology strategy. Discussions will focus on practical decisions organizations can make over the next 12 to 36 months, including how to identify cryptographic assets and dependencies, evaluate emerging post-quantum standards and technologies, and establish a coordinated readiness program.“America's post-quantum readiness is what keeps me up at night,” said Parham Eftekhari, CyberRisk Collaborative Executive Vice President.“This program will help security leaders understand how the technology works, where their organizations may be exposed, the risks of not being prepared, and how to assess and mature a post-quantum readiness strategy.”The program will feature cybersecurity, technology, and cryptography leaders bringing perspectives from industry, academia, and policy. Confirmed speakers include:- Dr. Georgianna Shea and Adam Firestone, Foundation for Defense of Democracies- Sandip Dholakia, Chair, Cryptography Innovation Hub, SAP- Ann Duncan, Dean of Cyber, Georgia Tech- Amy Chaney, Citi- Stephen Craig, NewYork-Presbyterian HospitalChaney and Craig will also participate in a CISO panel examining how security leaders are approaching post-quantum risk, readiness planning, and enterprise preparation scheduled for discussion include:The potential security implications of“Q-Day”- Cryptographic discovery and inventory- Long-term data exposure and quantum-related risk- Post-quantum cryptography standards and technologies- Migration planning and crypto-agility- Enterprise governance and executive alignment- Third-party and infrastructure dependenciesThe virtual program will include an opening industry keynote followed by five 20-minute sessions examining different aspects of post-quantum readiness. Sessions will also be available for on-demand viewing following the event.CyberRisk Collaborative will promote the program to its member community as well as cybersecurity leaders across the broader CyberRisk Alliance network.Post-Quantum Readiness: Preparing for Q-Day will take place virtually on January 26, 2027. Learn more and register for the event:About CyberRisk CollaborativeThe CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) is a membership organization with a mission to strengthen the cybersecurity workforce by accelerating professional and leadership development, facilitating access to innovation, and empowering the C-suite with trusted, peer-developed solutions and insights.Learn more at .About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at .

Matthew Russell

CyberRisk Alliance

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CyberRisk Collaborative Launches Post-Quantum Readiness: Preparing for Q-Day News Provided By CyberRisk Alliance November 11, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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