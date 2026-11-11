Alice And The Looking-Glass Quest Now Available As An E-Book On Livecarta

Book Cover for "Alice and the Looking-Glass Quest" available at LiveCarta

York Drive, LLC - parent organization for Barton Dunant, the CEMIR, and the work of Michael Prasad.

Michael Prasad, CEM®

The second children's book from Emergency Management author Michael Prasad, CEM® and Emma Y. Their first book was "Rusty the Emergency Management Cat."

- Michael Prasad, CEM®

FANWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Alice and the Looking-Glass Quest", from York Drive Publishing, is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle from Amazon, and is now available for academic instructors as an e-book from LiveCarta.

"Alice and the Looking-Glass Quest" retells Lewis Carroll's public-domain story as a fantastical introduction to Emergency Management principles, including collaboration, planning, hazard awareness, crisis communications, situational awareness, prevention, coordination, response, recovery, mitigation, cooperation, and continuous improvement.

The academic e-book has three parts:

-The first offers an academic Emergency Management analysis that connects characters and scenes from this adaption and Carroll's original work to community preparedness and resilience. Its doctrinal and conceptual and conceptual allegories support both academic study and community preparedness planning.

-The second uses child-friendly language and newly generated Victorian-style pen-and-ink illustrations to help families explore how Alice confronts threats and reduces the harmful effects of hazards.

-The third part is a reproduction of“Through the Looking-glass and what Alice Found There” by Lewis Carroll, which is in the public domain. This allows readers to compare and to contrast our new story to the original.

Just as every adult is their own manager of what they do, and who they are; everyone can be their own Emergency Manager. We manage the health, education and welfare of ourselves and our families – and we take care of those things as best we can when incidents, emergencies, disasters, and other crises may occur. Imagine if some of our classic characters from literature recognized that they too had those skills and were also able to help others through Emergency Management principles and practices.

What if Alice knew how to help Humpty Dumpty build a railing on his wall, so he would not fall?

Emergency Management is so much more than simply response-based Emergency Services. Emergency Management is also what we all do beforehand and afterwards, in addition to what we do while we are in the middle of our own 'looking-glass quests'. This e-book can be used by academics for comparative literature review, for analogous education on Emergency Management principles and practices, and to help explain to and educate the public on just how broad and diverse Emergency Management experience exists now, in all our lives today.

About Michael Prasad

Michael Prasad, MA, CEM®, is an author and emergency management professional whose work focuses on helping practitioners and communities better understand threats, hazards, preparedness, and resilience. This is his second children's book, with co-author Emma Y. The first was "Rusty the Emergency Management Cat."

About LiveCarta

LiveCarta is a leading developer of digital solutions for blended learning, flexible courseware design and real-time content curation in today's most dynamic fields of study. Their products are designed to expand the capabilities of educators, EdTech leaders, publishers and (digital native) learners. LiveCarta develops solutions that are purpose-built to scale content from the university to the remote community and among micro-credential and emerging professional, online and continuing education programs.

About York Drive Publishing

York Drive Publishing, a unit of York Drive, LLC, publishes the works of Emergency Management "pracademics" - those who are both practitioners and academics.

Michael Prasad

York Drive, LLC

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Alice and the Looking-Glass Quest – now available as an e-book on LiveCarta News Provided By York Drive, LLC November 11, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters



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