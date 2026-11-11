Author Samuel Denhartog Celebrates Three Years And More Than 450 Published Books, Shifts Focus To Music And Filmmaking

Samuel DenHartog - Creator

After three years of publishing, the author and veteran game developer finds a larger audience and stronger early earnings through AI-assisted animated videos.

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American author and software entrepreneur Samuel DenHartog, based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is marking three years as an independent author with more than 450 published books and a major shift in creative direction. DenHartog has decided to end his book-writing career and focus entirely on music production, animation, and filmmaking.DenHartog began his publishing journey in November 2023 after decades in software and video game development. As founder of EnsenaSoft, established in 2009, he led the creation of more than 50 games across multiple platforms. His transition into literature began with an ambitious personal challenge: to write 1,440 books over twelve years, averaging ten books per month.Over the following three years, he produced more than 450 books spanning fantasy, science fiction, mythology, fairy tales, poetry, thrillers, and children's literature. Despite that achievement, Amazon KDP's recent limit of two book submissions per week, combined with the removal of previously published books that had been available for more than two years, ultimately led him to abandon his original publishing goal."I loved writing books and creating new worlds and retelling stories of old, but having books suddenly removed without a meaningful explanation became incredibly discouraging," said DenHartog. "After three years and hundreds of books, I decided it was time to move on. I still have more stories to tell than I could possibly finish in a lifetime, but I've discovered new ways to bring them to life."His recent expansion into music and filmmaking has already produced encouraging results. Using generative AI tools alongside his original storytelling and lyrics, DenHartog creates animated videos and musical productions inspired by mythology, literature, history, science, and art. His projects span numerous styles, including heavy metal, blues, folk, electronic music, and cinematic animation.After just one month of producing videos, DenHartog reports that his monthly video earnings have already surpassed his current monthly book earnings, while his Facebook audience has nearly doubled in that same month."The difference in audience response has been remarkable," DenHartog explained. "Many of my books received very few ratings, while my videos regularly attract hundreds of likes and reach people almost immediately. After only a month, I'm already seeing better financial results than I currently receive from my books. It's exciting to see people enjoying my creations, and it makes this new direction feel very promising."Now approaching his 55th birthday, DenHartog sees this transition as the latest evolution in a career combining technology, imagination, and storytelling."Three years ago, I thought I was beginning a twelve-year writing adventure," he said. "Instead, I ended up creating more than 450 books and discovering an entirely new passion for music and filmmaking. My writing career has ended, but my creative journey is continuing in ways I never expected."DenHartog plans to continue developing animated stories, original songs, and music videos, including adaptations inspired by his existing books and characters.For more information about Samuel DenHartog and his creative projects, visit samueldenhartog.

Samuel L DenHartog

ENSENA SOFT SA DE CV

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Author Samuel DenHartog Celebrates Three Years and More Than 450 Published Books, Shifts Focus to Music and Filmmaking News Provided By ENSENA SOFT SA DE CV November 11, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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