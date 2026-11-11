Sun City Grooming Makes Donation To Two Arizona Women Competing In HYROX For Animal Welfare

Sun City Grooming

Arizona dog grooming business supports two lifelong friends raising $1,200 for animal welfare and encourages the community to join their charitable mission.

- Dorthy AmanPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sun City Grooming, a respected and well known Arizona pet grooming business, has made a significant financial donation to support two local women raising funds for animal welfare through the upcoming HYROX Phoenix competition.The company's contribution supports Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma, two Phoenix-area best friends preparing to compete in the February 25–28, 2027, HYROX women's doubles competition at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.The women are working to raise at least $1,200 through the Race for Impact Animal Welfare Fund, which supports organizations dedicated to reducing animal suffering and improving animal welfare.Community members can support their mission by donating directly through their official animal welfare fundraising page.Sun City Grooming Demonstrates Its Commitment to Animal WelfareFor Sun City Grooming, supporting Amanda and Maggie represents more than a charitable donation. It reflects the company's longstanding dedication to animal care, community involvement, and helping those who share its commitment to animal welfare."At Sun City Grooming, caring for animals isn't simply our business; it's something we genuinely believe in," said a Sun City Grooming representative. "When we learned about Amanda and Maggie's commitment to raising money for animal welfare, we wanted to do our part. We're proud to support these two remarkable Arizona women, and we encourage other local businesses and animal lovers to join us. Together, even small contributions can make a meaningful difference."Known throughout Sun City, Peoria, Surprise, and surrounding communities for professional dog grooming and specialized senior dogs, Sun City Grooming believes local businesses have an important role in supporting charitable causes beyond their everyday operations.Two Arizona Women, One Mission to Help AnimalsAmanda and Maggie's friendship began during childhood gymnastics, where they developed the teamwork, discipline, and determination that continue to define their relationship.Now, years later, they are taking on HYROX, a demanding fitness competition combining running and functional strength exercises, while using their athletic challenge to generate support for animal welfare.Their fundraising efforts benefit the Race for Impact Animal Welfare Fund, which supports organizations including The Humane League, Sinergia Animal, Animal International, and the Good Food Institute.Sun City Grooming Encourages the Arizona Community to GiveThrough its generous contribution, Sun City Grooming hopes to inspire other businesses, families, pet owners, and animal lovers throughout Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Sun City, and Sun City West to support the women's campaign.Every donation counts. To support Amanda and Maggie's $1,200 fundraising goal, visit their official donation page:About Sun City GroomingSun City Grooming provides professional dog grooming, bathing, breed-specific haircuts, nail care, de-shedding, and specialized senior dog grooming. With more than 35 years of experience, the business proudly serves Sun City, Sun City West, Peoria, Surprise, and surrounding Arizona communities, emphasizing compassionate pet care and community involvement.Website:

Walter Halicki

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Sun City Grooming Makes Donation to Two Arizona Women Competing in HYROX for Animal Welfare News Provided By Walter Halicki, Reputation Maxx November 11, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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