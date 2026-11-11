Bengaluru Metro: Blue Line Trial Runs Begin On Outer Ring Road, Public Operations Targeted For May 2027

Bengaluru's much-awaited Namma Metro Blue Line project has reached another significant milestone, with trial runs beginning on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. A metro train completed a trial run from the Baiyappanahalli Depot to Doddanekkundi Metro Station on November 10, marking further progress on the Silk Board-K.R. Puram stretch. The development is expected to bring relief to thousands of IT professionals and daily commuters who travel along the congested Outer Ring Road.

With 13 stations planned between Central Silk Board and K.R. Puram, the Blue Line is expected to improve connectivity to several of Bengaluru's major technology hubs. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is targeting May 2027 to commence public operations on this stretch, subject to the completion of trial runs, safety inspections and mandatory clearances.

Namma Metro Blue Line Trial Runs Begin On ORR

The Namma Metro Blue Line project, which is expected to improve connectivity along Bengaluru's busy IT Corridor, has reached a crucial stage. Trial runs have begun on the Outer Ring Road stretch, with a train completing a run from the Baiyappanahalli Depot to Doddanekkundi Metro Station on November 10.

This marks another important step towards the completion of the Silk Board-K.R. Puram corridor. Once operational, the stretch is expected to provide an alternative travel option for commuters who currently depend on road transport and face heavy traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Train Movement Extended From Baiyappanahalli To Doddanekkundi

According to BMRCL officials, an initial trial run was conducted on November 7 from the Baiyappanahalli Depot to Benniganahalli. The trial route has now been extended through K.R. Puram to Doddanekkundi.

The trials are aimed at assessing the train's electrical systems, coach performance, track conditions and overall infrastructure readiness. These checks are essential to ensure that the trains and supporting systems function properly before regular services begin.

Preparations are also under way for the next phase of testing, which will involve trials on the main line.

Namma Metro Blue Line To Have 13 Stations

Under Phase 2A of the Namma Metro Blue Line project, a 19.75-km corridor is being developed between Central Silk Board and K.R. Puram. The stretch will have 13 stations, connecting important residential and commercial areas as well as major technology hubs.

The stations along the corridor are:

Central Silk Board HSR Layout Agara Iblur Bellandur Devarabisanahalli Kadubeesanahalli Marathahalli ISRO Doddanekkundi Bagmane Saraswathi Nagar K.R. Puram

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Bengaluru's southern and eastern areas, particularly for employees working in offices along the Outer Ring Road.

BMRCL Targets Public Operations By May 2027

Thousands of IT professionals and other commuters travel along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road every day, making it one of the city's busiest traffic corridors. The introduction of metro services is expected to offer commuters an alternative to road travel and help ease congestion along the stretch.

BMRCL is targeting May 2027 to commence public operations on the Silk Board-K.R. Puram line. However, regular services can begin only after the completion of the required trial runs, safety inspections and statutory clearances.

Blue Line To Provide Airport Connectivity In A Later Phase

The Namma Metro Blue Line project is also expected to improve connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport in a subsequent phase. Once the larger corridor is completed, it is expected to provide an important public transport link between Bengaluru's technology hubs, residential areas and the airport.

For now, the commencement of trial runs on the Outer Ring Road stretch marks a significant step towards bringing metro connectivity to one of Bengaluru's most congested corridors. Commuters will be watching the project's progress as BMRCL works towards its May 2027 target for public operations.