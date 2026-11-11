Ahmed Al-Awani's Death: CCTV Tracks Suit-Wearing Suspects After Former Iraqi MP Strangled In Beirut

The former Iraqi Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed al-Alwani's death has grabbed the attention of international media after he was found strangled to death inside a Beirut apartment on November 10-11.

It was reported that Alwani had lost contact with his family and associates four days after arriving in Beirut on November 5 aboard a flight from Erbil. Days later, security personnel discovered his body in a rented flat in the Tariq al-Jadideh neighbourhood after real estate representatives raised an alarm when the rental period passed without a response.

Initial forensic findings were released by Lebanese judicial officials, indicating that Ahmed al-Alwani was struck on his head before being strangled inside the apartment. However, investigators revealed that the flat had been rented for two days by three suspects, one Lebanese national and two Syrian nationals.

CCTV Footage Shows Suspects Arriving in Suits

As the former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani's mysterious death became widely discussed across regional news networks, Lebanese authorities released chilling CCTV footage of suspects behind the assassination, which has been broadcast across regional news outlets, intensifying scrutiny of the security lapses that enabled the targeted killing.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), two suspects, wearing black suits, were seen entering the lift of an apartment building in Beirut on November 5. Later, the same suspects allegedly departed the location wearing casual civilian attire to avoid suspicion, attempting to deliberately disguise themselves as investigators trace the final timeline of the assassination.

The CCTV footage capturing two different stages of the suspects' movements has become a central piece of evidence for the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch, which has been tracing the suspects' digital footprint and vehicle routes across the Lebanese capital as the multi-agency investigation pushes to dismantle the network behind the killing.

Former Iraqi MP Ahmed al-Alwani was found strangled with a curtain cord in a Beirut apartment.

Footage shows suspects near the apartment before entering, dressed in suits, and then leaving in civilian clothes after the murder.

A Lebanese national has been arrested, while two Syrians remain at large as the search continues.

- MOSCOW NEWS (@MOSCOW_EN) November 11, 2026

Following the release of the CCTV footage, the authorities managed to track down a Lebanese national, who has since been detained for questioning. Meanwhile, international transit points and regional networks remain on high alert as the search for two Syrian nationals widens across the border.

The apartment where Ahmed al-Alwani was allegedly murdered was secured by forensic teams who combed the rooms for latent fingerprints, DNA traces, and other physical evidence left behind by the perpetrators.

Al-Alwani's Office Calls for Full Accountability

Following the death of former Iraqi MP Ahmed Al-Awani, his office demanded a transparent and rigorous investigation into what it termed a 'treacherous crime' and a targeted assassination.

“This is not a passing incident to be brushed aside with condolences and condemnation,” the former Iraqi lawmaker's office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is a crime that demands a firm official response and a transparent investigation that reveals who planned it, who carried it out, and who else was involved. Whoever is behind it, no one is above accountability," his office added.

Former #Iraqi MP #Ahmed_al_Alwani was found strangled in his #Beirut apartment after vanishing for four days. Iraqi & Lebanese authorities have opened a joint murder investigation. Al-Alwani had spent over a decade on death row before receiving amnesty in 2025.

⚡️ Sarwar ⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Iraq is sending a delegation of government officials and judicial investigators to Beirut to assist Lebanese authorities in investigating Alwani's killing and identifying those responsible.

Former Iraqi MP's death has been considered under mysterious circumstances, given that his office raised questions over the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed individuals leaving the apartment just 14 minutes after his flight from Erbil landed in Beirut.