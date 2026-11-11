GL Communications Highlights Automated Voice Testing And Analysis Capabilities With VATTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights the comprehensive voice testing and analysis capabilities of its Voice Analysis Tool (VATTM), an automated audio analysis solution designed to simplify voice testing across communications networks. VATTM automatically processes recorded voice files, performs multiple audio measurements, evaluates results against predefined pass/fail thresholds, and stores the results in a centralized database for analysis and reporting. The solution supports voice quality, delay, audio level, bandwidth and speech dropout measurements, reducing manual testing effort.

Analyzing large volumes of recorded voice files can be time-consuming, particularly when evaluating voice quality, transmission delay and speech interruptions. GL's VATTM addresses these challenges by monitoring a user-specified directory and automatically analyzing audio files as they become available. Multiple analytical tests can be performed on a single recording, enabling consistent and repeatable voice performance assessment.

[For illustration, refer voice-analysis-tool.jpg ]

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc., states, "GL's Voice Analysis Tool simplifies voice testing by automating multiple audio measurements from a single recording. With capabilities for delay measurement, speech dropout detection, audio level analysis, and POLQA and PESQ voice quality assessment, VATTM helps reduce manual testing effort while providing centralized access to results for further analysis and reporting."

VATTM provides comprehensive voice analysis capabilities, including Round-Trip and One-Way Delay measurements through correlation against a reference file, Audio Analyzer measurements for maximum frequency bandwidth and audio power, and P.56 analysis for speech activity, active speech level, noise level, DC offset, and total RMS power. Dropout Analysis identifies the percentage of reference speech present in the recording and the locations of missing speech segments. Additional capabilities include Double-Talk testing on 2-wire analog (FXO) and 4-wire interfaces; Speech-to-Text verification using WordMatch or TextMatch against an expected sentence to confirm IVR and voice mail prompts through GL's Speech to Text software; and POLQA (ITU-T P.863) and PESQ (ITU-T P.862) voice quality scoring through GL's VQTTM software.

For automated test selection and execution, VATTM uses file naming conventions and configurable analytical test combinations defined in a single VATProfile.ini file. Each combination can include multiple tests, such as Round-Trip Delay, POLQA voice quality, Audio Analyzer and P.56 analysis, with individually configured parameters and pass/fail thresholds. Users can also perform individual measurements manually when required.

[For more information, refer to VATTM Test Results and Analysis Interface ]

VATTM supports 16-bit Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB) and Super-wideband (SWB) PCM recordings, along with 8-bit A-law and μ-law formats generated by GL's VQuadTM, vMobileTM, and other compatible applications. Its Command Line Interface (CLI) enables remote management of one or multiple VATTM nodes over LAN, WAN or Internet connections, supporting Windows® and Linux® environments.

For centralized results management and reporting, VATTM sends analysis results in real time to GL's WebViewerTM central database. Users can access results through the WebViewer browser, generate customized reports, filter data by Call ID, Event ID, Device ID, date and time, and export results in CSV, PDF or Excel® formats. During drive or walk testing, results can also be plotted on Google Maps when GPS coordinates are available.

By combining automated file detection, multiple voice measurements, configurable test combinations, remote management and centralized reporting, GL's VATTM provides an integrated solution for analyzing recorded voice traffic across different network environments. The tool helps users assess voice quality, identify speech dropouts, measure delay and audio characteristics, and streamline large-scale voice testing and analysis.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

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