Padilla Introduces AI-Enhanced Social Issues Scorecard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering combines AI-powered analysis and strategic communications counsel to help companies decide when and how to address sensitive public issues

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Padilla, an integrated public relations and communications agency, has introduced an AI-powered version of its Social Issues ScorecardTM to help companies make informed decisions about whether, when and how to engage on external social issues.

Building on Padilla's established self-evaluation tool, the new offering combines AI-powered analysis with counsel from the agency's Social Impact team within its Corporate Strategic Advisory. It provides companies with a more thorough and comprehensive approach to examining sensitive social issues, assessing reputational risks and aligning their responses with business priorities, organizational values, and internal and external stakeholder expectations.

Padilla's 2026 C-Suite Perspectives StudyTM highlighted the challenges companies face in navigating social issues. The research found that 54% of executives said it was important to make their opinions known on social issues relevant to their business, yet only 28% of employees believed their companies were willing to take a stand.

“Deciding whether to speak out on a social issue isn't always straightforward. Company leaders need to consider what's at stake, what their audiences expect and whether taking a position aligns with their mission and values,” said Jeff Wilson, senior vice president, Corporate Strategic Advisory at Padilla.“Our Social Issues Scorecard gives leaders a framework for evaluating their options. By adding AI-powered analysis and our team's social impact and reputation management expertise, we can help them see the issue from different perspectives, weigh the potential risks and opportunities and determine how to best respond.”

Two Options Available for Evaluating Social Issues



Self-Guided Scorecard: Padilla's free interactive assessment helps organizations and their issues management teams evaluate social issues based on their alignment with their mission and values, potential impact on key audiences, business considerations and communications objectives. The tool guides leaders in considering multiple angles of an issue before determining whether and how to engage in the discussion. AI-Powered Consultation: Padilla's new AI-enhanced offering provides organizations with timely, comprehensive analysis to support informed decision-making on controversial social issues. Organizations receive a personalized report within 24 hours of an introductory meeting with Padilla's Social Impact team. The report examines the landscape, expected trajectory of the issue, potential risks, stakeholder expectations and communications considerations, followed by an in-depth consultation to review the findings and recommendations.



“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to engaging on social issues,” said Julie Batliner, Padilla president.“Every organization has its own values, priorities and audiences to consider. By bringing AI-powered insights together with our team's experience, we're helping leaders make more confident decisions about when to speak up, when to listen and how to respond in ways that make sense for their business.”

The enhanced offering reflects Padilla's continued investment in applying AI technology to its strategic communications capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that address evolving business challenges.

Companies can access the free self-guided scorecard or learn more about the AI-enhanced consultation at Padilla's Social Issues Scorecard.

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. Our work across a range of industry sectors is consistently recognized by the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke IN2 SABRE Awards and PRSA Anvil Awards, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes SHIFT (performance communications), FoodMinds (food and nutrition affairs) and Joe Smith (brand strategy). As an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 115 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Julie Behr,...