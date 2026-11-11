Loot Rolls Out Automatic Payment Relief & Free Cash-Flow Business Score As Small Business Funding Gap Persists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Loot, the Boston-based small business funding company, has announced a series of platform upgrades that help established small businesses manage cash flow without relying on personal credit scores. The updates include automatic payment relief, a free cash-flow-based business health score called T-Score, and flexible 4 to 6-month funding terms. Customers can also access their full approved amount from the first draw, with optional real-time funding in minutes for a small fee.The rollout comes as new Federal Reserve data shows that small businesses continue to struggle to secure the capital they need. The Federal Reserve Banks' latest Small Business Credit Survey covered 6,525 employer firms. It found that 60% of small businesses applied for financing in the past year, but only 42% received the full amount they requested, and 22% received nothing at all. The most common reason for seeking funds was covering everyday operating expenses such as payroll, rent and inventory.Through its platform, GetLoot, the small business funding provider, offers revolving lines of credit from $5,000 to $100,000. To qualify, a business needs at least one year in operation and $200,000 or more in annual revenue. Approvals are based on business revenue rather than FICO scores, and there is no minimum credit score requirement. Applications use a soft credit check that does not affect the owner's credit, and requests up to $30,000 receive an instant decision.



Automatic Payment Relief: Loot uses automation to proactively offer reduced payments to customers who need them, so help arrives before they have to ask.

Self-Service Payment Adjustments: Customers can reduce a payment by up to 50% or change a payment date directly from the customer portal, with no phone call required.

T-Score: A free business health score built from real cash flow data rather than a traditional credit bureau file. It includes guidance on how to improve the score over time.

Flexible Terms: Funding is available on 4, 5 or 6-month lengths, with an optional bi-weekly payment schedule.

Full Access From Day One: Approved customers can draw their entire approved amount right away. Optional real-time funding delivers draws within minutes for a small fee.

50% Early Payoff Discount: Customers who pay off early save half of their outstanding fees, and the exact savings are shown in the portal before they commit. Mobile App and AI Support: The Loot app is available on iOS and Android. Blackbeard, Loot's AI assistant, answers account questions around the clock and hands off to a member of the Loot team when needed.



In describing its approach, Loot says it works directly alongside the businesses it funds. "Most lenders never meet their customers. We work alongside ours," the company states. Loot adds that it approves applicants on revenue, not credit scores.

Addressing a Persistent Approval Gap

The Federal Reserve survey found that strict lender requirements were the leading reason small businesses were denied financing, cited by 46% of denied applicants. Younger and smaller firms were less likely to be fully approved than older, larger ones. Among businesses facing financial challenges, using the owner's personal funds was the most common response.

Loot's model addresses this gap by evaluating how a business actually performs. According to the company, most applicants who meet its minimum revenue and time-in-business requirements get funded.

Small Business Funding at a Glance

Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey Finding

Share

Small employer firms that applied for financing | 60%

Applicants that received the full amount requested | 42%

Applicants that received no funding | 22%

Applicants seeking funds for operating expenses | 56%

Firms reporting rising costs as a financial challenge | 77%

Denied applicants citing lender requirements as too strict | 46%

Applicants requesting less than $50,000 | 37%

Availability

All updates are live for Loot customers through the customer portal and the Get Loot mobile app. Loot funds small businesses across the United States, including restaurants, electrical contractors, landscaping, plumbing and roofing companies. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

About Loot

Loot is a Boston-based small business funding company that provides revolving lines of credit from $5,000 to $100,000 to established businesses across the United States. Loot approves applicants based on business revenue rather than credit score. It offers flexible repayment tools, optional instant funding, a free cash-flow-based business health score, and an AI-powered customer assistant. Loot also produces No Small Jobs, a video series that follows the company's Chief Experience Officer working alongside the small business owners Loot funds.

Contact

Loot Financial Services Corp. (Loot)

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(617) 249-3444

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Loot