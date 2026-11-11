Former IC Markets CMO Andrea Faleburle Takes The Helm At Memento Media Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After more than a decade building broker brands at IC Markets, TMGM and OQtima, Faleburle now leads a multilingual media technology group built to help traders, brokers and prop firms find the right fit

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Faleburle, former Chief Marketing Officer of IC Markets, has been appointed Managing Director of Memento Media Network. The Malta-based media technology group, which has offices in Hong Kong and Europe, helps traders compare prop firms and brokers, and helps those firms reach traders in their own language. Faleburle started in the role at the end of October.

Memento's sites publish in eight languages. For traders, they offer comparisons built on dated, sourced data, plus trading education. For firms, Memento offers partner tools designed to cut the cost of reaching new clients.

From the broker side to the trader's side

Faleburle joined IC Markets in 2018 and led the marketing department as Chief Marketing Officer from 2020 to 2021. He then spent two years at TMGM and co-founded OQtima in 2023.

That experience shaped what he wants the network to fix. Brokers and prop firms spend heavily to reach new traders, often through channels that send the wrong people. Traders, in turn, sign up for programmes whose rules they only discover later.

“On the broker side, the most expensive client is the one who leaves after a month because the product never suited them,” said Faleburle.“You fix that before the sign-up, not after: let traders see a firm's full rules in their own language, with a date and a source they can check. That's what Memento does, for traders and for the firms that want clients who stay longer.”

A better match for traders and firms

As Managing Director, Faleburle oversees three areas:



The network's sites, built and acquired, in eight languages, led by prop firm comparison platform FundedFast (fundedfast.com ).

A central firm database of more than 35,000 dated, sourced facts on 300 prop firms, re-checked over time so every site works from the same information. Services for the industry, including partner tools and a B2B directory where prop firms, brokers and other fintech companies can find vetted service providers.



What comes next

FundedFast, the network's current flagship, stopped selling prop trading challenges on 29 September 2026 and relaunched in October as a comparison platform.

“We're growing the network on both sides, with more sites and services for traders and more partners across the industry,” said Faleburle.“Next, we're bringing to market a trading and learning platform we built in-house, more tools for traders and market insights for the businesses we work with.”

About Memento Media Network

Memento Media Network is a Malta-based media technology company, with offices in Hong Kong, Barcelona and Limassol, connecting traders with prop firms and brokers. For businesses, Memento provides partner tools and a B2B directory of vetted fintech service providers. It is operated by Memento Enterprises Limited and led by Managing Director Andrea Faleburle. More at mementoenterprises.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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