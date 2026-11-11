Old National Bank Celebrates The Military Community, Earns 2027 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– Old National announced today that it has earned the 2027 Military FriendlyEmployer designation, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting veterans, service members and military families in the workplace.

“This Military Friendly® designation is more than an honor,” said Carrie Ellspermann, Old National's Chief People Officer.“It reflects the contributions of the veterans, service members, and military-connected team members who make a difference at Old National every day. We deeply value their experience, leadership, and perspective, which enrich our culture and help us better serve our clients and communities.”

Supporting the Military Community through Old National's Military Veterans Impact Network (MVIN)

In addition to fostering a culture that thrives because of the contributions of its former and current military members, Old National Bank's Military Veterans Impact Network (MVIN) brings together team members who are passionate about honoring and supporting veterans, service members, and their families. Through volunteer opportunities, events and shared experiences, MVIN members help build connection, community, and meaningful support across the company.

More than 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey, with organizations evaluated using public data sources and responses to a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Military Friendly®, in consultation with the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“These organizations don't just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact,” said Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®.“Their commitment isn't performative; it's transformative. It's proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do.”

Old National Bank will be showcased in the upcoming Military Friendly® Employers Guide in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. More than 2,900 organizations compete for Military Friendly® designation annually. A service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at .

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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