Multitude AG: Leadership Appointment In Capitalbox

Zug, 11 November 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs and institutional clients (“Multitude”, the“Company” or the“Group”), today announces a leadership appointment in CapitalBox, Multitude's SME Banking business unit, effective 12 November 2026.

Jesse Kaislavuo will succeed Mantvydas Štareika as Tribe CEO of CapitalBox. Jesse currently serves as Head of Process Transformation and Automation at Multitude Group. In his role as Tribe CEO of CapitalBox, he will lead the next phase of development of the SME Banking business unit, with a strong focus on business transformation, automation, operational efficiency, profitable growth and the continued development of the customer proposition. As CapitalBox advances on its path back to profitability, disciplined execution and further efficiency improvements will be paramount to scaling the business sustainably and strengthening its long-term earnings profile. Jesse will join the Group's Leadership Team.

Having worked closely with CapitalBox and across Multitude, Jesse brings strong knowledge of the business and the Group's technology and operating platform. Prior to joining Multitude, he held several senior roles at OP Financial Group and has extensive experience in digital and organisational transformation. He was also recognised by Finnish business publication Talouselämä as one of Finland's“35 under 35” business leaders.

With the changes effective 12 November, Mantvydas Štareika will transition from his role as Tribe CEO of CapitalBox to assume the role of Commercial Director, Real estate, in the Wholesale Banking business unit. Mantvydas led CapitalBox through an important phase of CapitalBox's development, expanding its lending portfolio and building its secured lending capabilities. As part of the transition, Jesse will replace Mantvydas in the Group Leadership Team.

“Our focus in CapitalBox remains firmly on returning the business to sustainable profitability. The foundations for that transition have been built, and we are now focused on further refining the operating model, improving efficiency and positioning the business to scale profitably. Jesse Kaislavuo's track record in financial-services transformation, combined with his strong knowledge of CapitalBox and Multitude Group, makes him well suited to lead the business at this stage of its development. I would also like to thank Mantvydas for what he has built at CapitalBox and look forward to further collaboration in his new role in Wholesale Banking” says Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Multitude.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail:...



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).



About Capital Box:

CapitalBox is a European digital financing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises and is part of Multitude Group. Operating in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania and the Netherlands, CapitalBox provides fast, flexible and transparent financing solutions designed to help SMEs manage working capital, support growth and respond to changing business needs. With a fully digital process and a strong focus on customer experience, CapitalBox helps entrepreneurs access financing efficiently and reliably.

Fast SME Financing Across Europe | CapitalBox

About Wholesale Banking:

Wholesale Banking is Multitude Group's institutional banking business, serving corporate borrowers, FinTech lenders and payment service providers across Europe through Multitude Bank. It offers Secured Debt and Payment Solutions designed to address complex financing and transaction needs, combining tailored structuring with Multitude's credit, risk and regulatory expertise.

Multitude Bank | European Banking Solutions for Individuals & Institutions | Multitude Bank

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Jesse Kaislavuo CapitalBox