9/11 Advocate, Civil Rights Leaders, Filmmaker, & Crisis Leadership Author Join Moments With Marianne Radio Show

John Feal, Christina Vircillo Bresson, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, & Henry J. Evans Share Insights on Advocacy, Healing, Service & Leadership

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating a decade of meaningful conversations, the Moments with Marianne Radio Show, hosted by media personality, literary publicist, and strategic brand advisor Marianne Pestana, continues bringing extraordinary voices and transformative ideas to audiences nationwide. Airing weekdays at 8:06 AM PT, 11:06 AM ET, during prime drive-time on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate in Southern California, the program features compelling discussions with authors, filmmakers, thought leaders, and change-makers whose work is inspiring meaningful change.Among the show's recent and upcoming conversations are influential individuals exploring the power of resilience, the possibilities of healing, the importance of service, and the challenges of leadership and national security.John Feal: Taking on Congress to Fight for 9/11 First RespondersSeptember 11th first responder, nationally recognized advocate, and founder of the FealGood Foundation, John Feal shares his remarkable journey from Ground Zero to the halls of Congress. In his book I Will Follow You Anywhere, Feal recounts his relentless battle to hold Congress accountable and secure healthcare and compensation for the heroes of September 11th. Working alongside Jon Stewart and fellow advocates, Feal fought to secure critical legislation protecting first responders and their families. His determination helped bring national attention to the lasting health consequences of the September 11 attacks. Through the FealGood Foundation, he continues advocating for emergency personnel and supporting those injured in the line of duty.To learn how to get involved visit FealGood Foundation: /Order on Amazon:Christina Vircillo Bresson: Exploring the Extraordinary Potential of HealingAward-winning executive producer Christina Vircillo Bresson discusses The Energy That Heals, a documentary exploring the fascinating intersection of modern science, ancient wisdom, human consciousness, and the extraordinary potential of the human body to heal. Featuring renowned thinkers and researchers, including Gregg Braden, Bruce Lipton, and Shamini Jain, the film brings together leading physicians, neuroscientists, consciousness researchers, and healing practitioners to examine emerging perspectives on the relationship between energy, consciousness, and well-being. Through compelling scientific discussions and personal stories, The Energy That Heals invites audiences to explore new questions about the future of medicine, the connection between mind and body, and the possibilities that emerge when science and spirituality enter into conversation.Official Film Website:Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King: Choosing Love Over Fear and Finding Fulfillment Through ServiceCivil rights leaders and authors Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King share their perspectives on creating a more compassionate, connected, and purposeful world. Through their book Happiness vs. Fulfillment, coauthored with Marc and Craig Kielburger, they explore the deeper meaning of happiness, the importance of purpose, and how choosing love over fear can transform lives. Continuing the extraordinary legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the couple is also advancing Realize the Dream, a national service initiative inspiring individuals, families, businesses, and communities to turn compassion into meaningful action. With a the goal of generating 100 million hours of community service by January 2029, the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth, the initiative demonstrates how individual acts of kindness can contribute to lasting collective change. Their conversation offers an inspiring reminder that fulfillment is found not only in personal achievement but also in the meaningful contributions we make to the lives of others.Realize the Dream:Order on Amazon:Henry J. Evans: Mastering the Art of Crisis LeadershipCEO, counterterrorism expert, and author Henry J. Evans joins Moments with Marianne to discuss his new book, Bombs, Bacon, and Bankruptcy: The Art of Crisis Leadership. Drawing on more than two decades of counterterrorism experience and extensive executive coaching, Evans reveals what it takes to lead when the stakes are high and uncertainty threatens to overwhelm even the most experienced leaders. Through real-world examples and practical strategies, he explores how to remain composed under pressure, make critical decisions, communicate effectively, and guide teams through unexpected challenges. His insights offer a powerful perspective on transforming crisis into an opportunity for resilience, decisive leadership, and lasting success.Order on Amazon:About the Moments with Marianne Radio ShowMoments with Marianne welcomes influential voices who inspire meaningful change. In recent and upcoming conversations, host Marianne Pestana welcomes John Feal, Christina Vircillo Bresson, Martin Luther King III & Arndrea Waters King, and Henry J. Evans to explore advocacy, civil rights, healing, leadership, and the decisions that shape lives and communities. From fighting for the rights of 9/11 first responders to advancing humanitarian service, exploring the possibilities of healing, and mastering crisis leadership, these conversations highlight the courage and determination for lasting impact.For more than a decade, the Moments with Marianne Radio Show has featured engaging conversations with influential authors, innovators, and change-makers. Tune in Monday through Friday at 8:06 AM PT, 11:06 AM ET, on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate in Southern California, and is available on major podcast platforms, including iHeartRadio, Audible, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. 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9/11 advocate, civil rights leaders, filmmaker, & crisis leadership author join Moments with Marianne Radio Show News Provided By Marianne Pestana LLC November 11, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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