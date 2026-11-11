PPL Price To Compare Rises 10.31% To 14.428 Cents Per Kwh On December 1

PPL's Price to Compare rises to 14.428¢ per kWh on December 1, 2026. The lowest rate available on PA Energy Ratings as of November 5 is 10.29¢ per kWh, more than 28% below the new PPL rate.

PPL's Price to Compare rises 10.31% to 14.428¢ per kWh on December 1, bringing the average Allentown supply bill to about $135.77 a month.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Electricity Customers Should Shop for Deals as PA Utilities Double Default Rates in Five YearsWhile a predicted Super El Niño may help keep heating use low this winter, PAEnergyRatings is warning all Pennsylvania electric customers who stay on their utility's default Price to Compare rate that they will pay more for every kWh they use.Starting on December 1, the Price to Compare for all of PA's major electric utilities will increase to an average of 13.76 cents per kWh. With rising food and fuel costs top of mind for many PA families, steeply rising energy rates are making it harder for them to afford their monthly utility bills.In particular, PPL customers face one of the costliest rate hikes. Their Price to Compare rates rise by 10.31% on December 1 to 14.428 cents per kWh. Though winter is predicted to be mild, forecasters have not ruled out bitter cold blasts from the Polar Vortex. Homes relying on electric heat this winter will pay significantly more during these chilly events to keep warm. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates ratepayers in PA could spend $1,249 on electricity this winter. That's $103 more than last year's $1,146.Key Takeaways· Price to Compare rates in PA have practically doubled just with the past five years. In 2021, the PPL default rate was 9.502 cents per kWh. On December 1, it rises to 14.428 cents per kWh.· According to PA PUC utility data, the average PPL electric customer in Allentown uses 941 kWh per month. This means an average default rate customer will pay about $135.77 per month in supply charges. At nearly $13 more than one year ago, this will be the highest average monthly energy supply bill in PA.· PPL customers who choose a power supplier of their own can shop 12 month plans with fixed rates below the coming December 1 Price to Compare. Many of these rates cut the average monthly supply charge by $5.00 or more.Why Did PPL Price to Compare Rates Rise?Wholesale costs across the PJM Interconnection grid jumped by 46% in early 2026, hitting $56.7 billion. Wholesale costs include the cost of the energy, capacity costs, transmission, ancillary costs, and administration. The biggest increases came from energy supply costs (up 47%) and capacity costs (up 139%).Capacity costs are like insurance premiums that are designed to make sure power is available to meet future peak demand. PJM forecasts how much electricity it will need in the next 3 years and then lines up generators to be ready to meet that need by holding an auction to set prices. Generators are paid this price even if they are never called to supply the energy they promised.PJM's energy supply problem is the result of the grid operator retiring old fossil fuel generators faster than it could replace them. So, it's scrambling to attract companies to build more generators. The grid operator has also been struggling to modernize its process to approve new power plant connections. But electricity supplies remain tight. And as more and more AI and data centers rush to get built, the price for power is rising. And this drives up the price that generators want to be paid to meet PJM's future peak demand.What Can PPL Customers Do?PAEnergyRatings urges all PPL customers to shop Pennsylvania electricity suppliers now to lock in the best lowest-priced, fixed rate plan that can meet their needs. PPL customers that sign up with a 12 month plan at today's rate can shield themselves from costly winter cold snap bills as well as avoid unexpected summer cooling costs. PPL customers should also remember that the next Price to Compare rate that begins on June 1, 2027, could raise rates further by including costs from the PJM Capacity Auction.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Lumanex, adds "With so many PPL electricity customers, from Lancaster to Scranton to Harrisburg and Williamsport, all dealing with rising gas and food prices, the last thing they need this coming winter is yet another Price to Compare hike. We want to remind them that they have the power to choose their own power supplier who offers plans at rates they can afford. So, when it comes to sudden price jumps and confusing choices, we can show them how to find deals that fit their needs."Lastly, the warmer fall temperatures are making it a far easier time to improve your home's energy efficiency. Sealing drafts from cracks, or gaps around windows and doors plus adding more insulation to your attic will help you save money on your home's energy usage.The full version of this release, with links to rate comparisons and supporting data, is available atPAEnergyRatings is operated by Lumanex LLCLumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites across 11 states across 56 utilities, providing our advisory, comparison and ratings service to over 58 million residential and commercial customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.# # #Lumanex LLC

Vernon Trollinger

PAEnergyRatings

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PPL Price to Compare Rises 10.31% to 14.428 Cents per kWh on December 1 News Provided By Electricity Ratings, LLC November 11, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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