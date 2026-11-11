New York Mold Specialist Announces New Brooklyn Office To Expand Mold And Water Damage Services

New York Mold Specialist Storefront

With over 400 five-star reviews, the company expands across NYC and Long Island, offering mold assessment, remediation and water damage restoration.

- Tal Saar, Founder of New York Mold SpecialistBROOKLYN, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BROOKLYN, NY – November 2026 – New York Mold Specialist Inc, a New York State-licensed mold assessment and remediation company, announces the opening of its new office at 4904 Avenue L, Brooklyn, NY 11234, supporting its continued growth and operations throughout New York City and Long Island.Serving residential and commercial properties across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Long Island, the company provides specialized services addressing mold contamination, water intrusion and moisture-related property damage.With over 400 five-star customer reviews, New York Mold Specialist has built a strong reputation for professional workmanship, thorough evaluations and dependable customer service.Comprehensive Mold and Water Damage ServicesNew York Mold Specialist provides a range of environmental and property restoration services, including:- Mold Assessment and Testing: Licensed mold inspections, moisture evaluations, air and surface sampling, laboratory analysis and detailed written reports.- Mold Remediation: Professional containment, removal of affected materials, HEPA filtration, antimicrobial cleaning and treatment of contaminated areas.- Water Damage Cleanup and Restoration: Emergency water extraction, structural drying, moisture control and restoration following leaks, flooding and other water-related incidents.- HPD Mold Violation Services: Assistance with mold-related violations issued by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, including assessment, remediation and required documentation.- 24/7 Emergency Response: Assistance with urgent mold and water damage situations throughout the company's service area.Meeting the Needs of New York Property OwnersWater intrusion, plumbing failures, roof leaks and elevated humidity can create conditions that allow mold to develop inside residential and commercial buildings.New York Mold Specialist works with homeowners, landlords, property management companies and commercial property owners to identify moisture-related concerns and provide appropriate solutions.The company's Brooklyn office supports the coordination of inspections, remediation projects and emergency response services throughout New York City and Long Island.“Our goal has always been to provide reliable service and solutions our customers can trust,” said Tal Saar, Founder of New York Mold Specialist.“Opening our new office is another important step in our company's growth. We're proud to have earned over 400 five-star reviews, and we're committed to maintaining that same level of professionalism and customer care as we continue serving communities throughout New York City and Long Island.”Commitment to Professional StandardsNew York Mold Specialist follows applicable New York State Department of Labor regulations governing mold assessment and remediation, including requirements for independent assessment and remediation services.The company utilizes professional-grade equipment, containment procedures, HEPA filtration and moisture-control methods to address affected properties.Its mold remediation services are backed by a two-year warranty, subject to applicable terms and exclusions.About New York Mold Specialist IncNew York Mold Specialist Inc is a New York-based company specializing in mold assessment, mold testing, mold remediation, water damage cleanup and restoration, and HPD mold violation services.Serving all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island, the company works with residential and commercial clients to identify moisture-related conditions, address mold contamination and provide professional restoration solutions.With over 400 five-star customer reviews, New York Mold Specialist continues to build its reputation through professional service, regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction.Media ContactNew York Mold Specialist Inc4904 Avenue L, Brooklyn, NY 11234Contact: Tal SaarPhone: 800-497-6650Email:...Website:

Tal Saar

New York Mold Specialist Inc.

+1 8004976650

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New York Mold Specialist Announces New Brooklyn Office to Expand Mold and Water Damage Services News Provided By New York Mold Specialist Inc. November 11, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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