Samesurf Expands Foundational Agentic AI Patent Portfolio With The Granting Of Three New U.S. Patents

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samesurf, Inc., the inventor of modern synchronized browsing and a pioneer in the development of foundational systems for Agentic AI, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted three new artificial intelligence patents to the company: U.S. Patent Nos. 12,739,291, 12,739,292 and 12,786,254.Co-invented by Samesurf CEO and Co-Founder K. David Pirnazar and CTO Adam Flaherty, these patents protect core architectures for content and device agnostic simulated browsing sessions involving single and multiple AI-enabled agents, supervisory AI orchestration, and real-time in-page navigational control passing amongst autonomous AI agents and human users. The newly issued patents further extend Samesurf's install and code-free cloud browsing architecture into the rapidly scaling Agentic AI, Simulated Browsing, Deep Research and Agentic Commerce ecosystems. This hybrid execution framework allows AI-enabled agents and/or human users to seamlessly navigate, interact with, and pass control within any form of content, application, or virtual environment without installations, code placements, or site engineering."The granting of these patents marks a pivotal milestone for Samesurf and the broader Agentic AI landscape," said K. David Pirnazar, Co-Founder, CEO, and Lead Inventor at Samesurf, Inc. "As enterprise workflows transition from single-user prompts to complex, multi-agent autonomous execution, organizations require a secure, low-latency infrastructure where AI enabled agents and humans can collaborate, orchestrate tasks, and seamlessly pass control in real time without compromising security or compliance. These patents validate our early vision in architecting the foundational fabric for multi-agent simulated browsing, supervisory AI orchestration, and human-in-the-loop governance."The issuance of these patents further strengthens Samesurf's extensive intellectual property portfolio governing synchronized browsing, real time collaboration, Agentic AI and other use cases. These patents build directly upon Samesurf's previously issued Agentic AI patents-U.S. Patent Nos. 12,101,361 and 12,088,647-as well as the company's foundational synchronized browsing patent family which consists of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,171,087, 9,483,448, and 9,489,353.Samesurf's complete portfolio of granted patents and licensing information can be viewed at .About Samesurf, Inc.Samesurf, Inc. is the inventor of modern co-browsing and a pioneering developer of foundational platforms for Agentic AI. The company's patented, install-free, and code-less architecture empowers AI-enabled agents and/or human users to share, navigate, and orchestrate real-time online interactions across any form of content, application, or device without engineering requirements. Built to support strict regulatory standards including GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA, Samesurf's technology powers enterprise customer support, assisted sales, real time collaboration, telehealth, and a multitude of autonomous workflows worldwide. For more information, visit .

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Samesurf Expands Foundational Agentic AI Patent Portfolio with the Granting of Three New U.S. Patents News Provided By Samesurf, Inc. November 11, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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