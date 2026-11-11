Jennifer S. Wilkov As Top Trailblazer Of The Year By IAOTP

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The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jennifer S. Wilkov at their Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jennifer S. Wilkov as Top Trailblazer of the Year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite title each year. Individuals selected for the Trailblazer Award have pioneered new paths, demonstrated exceptional leadership, and made a significant impact in their field or community. These individuals innovate, lead, and inspire change in their industries or communities. This award celebrates those who break barriers, set new standards, and create meaningful impact, often serving as role models for others. Jennifer S. Wilkov will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.With more than three decades of experience, Jennifer S. Wilkov has established herself as a respected leader in strategic planning, business development, publishing, and entrepreneurship. A successful serial entrepreneur, she understands both the rewards of building a business around what you love and the challenges and uncertainties that can accompany that journey. Ms. Wilkov is a multi #1 international bestselling, award-winning author and freelance writer whose work and expertise have been featured in national magazines and newspapers. She has also appeared on national television, radio programs across the United States, and numerous podcasts.Ms. Wilkov consults with and supports both first-time and established authors, writers, and creators throughout every stage of the creative process, from writing and editing to marketing, publishing, and production for books, film, television, and episodic streaming projects. She insightfully guides celebrities, athletes and thought leaders in the building and scaling of their platforms on podcasts, Substack and global speaking stages. Widely recognized as a“Dream Maker” and the“Dear Abby” of the writing world, she is also known as The Literary Agent MatchmakerTM and Ghostwriter MatchmakerTM, connecting writers with the right industry professionals to help transform their creative ideas into successful projects and platforms.She is the Founder and Host of The Next BestsellerTM Exclusive Weekend Workshop, an immersive experience now in its thirteenth year and endorsed by Entrepreneur Magazine as the destination for the next bestseller idea where writers receive hands-on training and learn how to confidently pitch their projects for publication, film, television, streaming and media opportunities. She is also the creator and curator of The Make It Happen Room, a collaborative environment designed for highly driven writers who want to focus, create, and bring their projects across the finish line.A dynamic emcee and TED keynote speaker, Ms. Wilkov inspires audiences by celebrating individuality and empowering others to pursue their goals with greater confidence and clarity. Her areas of expertise include public speaking, book consulting, strategic planning, business development, marketing, platform building, publishing, ghostwriting, editing, event management, business networking, podcasting, productivity, and women's empowerment.Ms. Wilkov is also the Founder and CEO of Speak Up Women, a global community dedicated to helping women move from silent to seen and rise and lead boldly. Through the Rise and Speak Membership, virtual events, and conferences, Speak Up Women provides opportunities, resources, and community for women seeking to find, strengthen, and use their voices to own their power and change everything in both their personal and professional lives.Ms. Wilkov earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Syracuse University. Complementing her formal education, she completed advanced training through Jack Canfield's Breakthrough to Success and Tony Robbins' Mastery Graduate Programs. She has a Master Certification in NeuroLinguistic Programming and is a Platinum Member of New York Women In Film and Television, where she leads the Writers Group, and a member of Womens Media Group, Women in Film (Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area), BNI, and Innovation Women.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wilkov has received many awards and accolades for her contributions. Among them, in 2024, she was honored by the International Association of Top Professionals as Top Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, and Best-Selling Author of the Year, and will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This year, Ms. Wilkov will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in recognition of her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year as well as her most recent honor, The Trailblazer Award. These prestigious distinctions celebrate her leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and continued commitment to empowering others to pursue their goals, raise their voices, and make a difference.Ms. Wilkov also serves on several Boards of Advisors and speaks at major industry events, including conferences, festivals, masterclasses, and professional programs for writers and speakers.Looking back, Ms. Wilkov attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who have guided her throughout her journey. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling the world through S.C.U.B.A. diving. In the future, she hopes to continue inspiring and influencing individuals entering these fields while helping others bring their ideas and creative projects to life.For more information on Ms. Wilkov, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Jennifer S. Wilkov as Top Trailblazer of the Year by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP November 11, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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