Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met Bidding Open At $13M For Sweet Sparkman-Designed Gulf-Front Estate On Longboat Key

32,000+ square-foot new construction mansion with approved architectural plans for completion to sell in cooperation with Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $13M for an expansive new-construction estate rising on nearly two private Gulf-front acres on Longboat Key, Florida. Designed by internationally acclaimed Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors and listed for $38.45 million in cooperation with Joel Schemmel of The Schemmel Soda Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the sale will culminate live in London on 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm's London Global Sale, which will feature a curation of luxury properties across North America and Europe over the course of two days.

“This is a visionary estate with the scale and ambition to command attention on a global stage, making it an ideal fit for our auction platform,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“There is tremendous opportunity here for a buyer to take an already exceptional vision and make it distinctly their own. Bringing the property to auction and closing live in London allows us to showcase that opportunity before an international audience and generate the level of competition a property of this caliber deserves.”

“What makes this property so compelling is not simply its scale, but what Sweet Sparkman has envisioned within it,” said Schemmel.“From the expansive Gulf-facing living spaces and sweeping terraces to the private beach, guest accommodations, and resort-style amenities, every element has been conceived around the way someone wants to live and entertain on Longboat Key. The next owner has the opportunity to take an extraordinary design and finish it around their own lifestyle.”

The estate is substantially realized and will span more than 32,000 total square feet, with 11 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. Set against uninterrupted Gulf views, the residence pairs sweeping terraces and private beach access with the opportunity for its future owner to shape the final expression of an architecturally significant Longboat Key estate. A dramatic foyer will open to an expansive great room overlooking the Gulf, while the primary suite will feature dual spa-inspired bathrooms and bespoke dressing rooms. Multiple guest suites and a guest-level kitchenette complete the accommodations.

Designed for both large-scale entertaining and everyday living, the home will feature a showpiece entertaining kitchen and separate chef's kitchen, formal dining room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, office, lounge, and private cinema. A detached guest house and separate pool house offer additional privacy and flexibility for guests or staff. Outside, resort-style grounds will feature a pool and spa, expansive terraces, water features, and layered landscaping leading to the private beach. A rooftop deck captures panoramic coastal views, while plans allow for the potential addition of a private tennis and pickleball court. An attached seven-car garage completes the property.

Stretching between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf, Longboat Key is a barrier island known for 12 miles of white-sand beaches, waterfront recreation, golf, and resort living. The property is minutes from The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and The Resort at Longboat Key Club, with shopping and dining at nearby St. Armands Circle. Approximately 10 miles away, downtown Sarasota offers cultural destinations including The Ringling, Sarasota Opera, and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, while Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away.

Images of the property may be viewed HERE with credit to LuxHunters and Sweet Sparkman.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Open at $13M for Sweet Sparkman-Designed Gulf-Front Estate on Longboat Key News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 11, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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