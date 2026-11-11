From Cancer Treatments To Blue Crab Biomaterials, 10 Italian Life Sciences Startups Conclude U.S. Program In Boston

The Biotech & Pharma Cohort of the 2026 Italian Trade Agency's Global Startup Program

The Biotech & Pharma cohort of the Italian Trade Agency's Global Startup Program: research hub visits, investor meetings and a final Demo Day on November 12

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI-powered solutions for healthcare workforce management, new therapies designed to overcome drug resistance in cancer, technologies that accelerate drug discovery, and innovative uses of biological resources, from cricket flour as an alternative protein source to transforming invasive blue crabs into food products and sustainable biomaterials. These are just some of the innovations being developed by 10 Italian startups participating in the Biotech & Pharma cohort of the seventh edition of the Italian Trade Agency's (ITA) Global Startup Program, an international acceleration initiative connecting emerging Italian companies with leading innovation ecosystems worldwide.After three weeks in San Diego, the Biotech & Pharma cohort - coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency's Los Angeles office in close collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles - is now in Boston for the final week of its U.S. residency, running through November 13. The four-week program brings the 10 startups to two of the world's leading life sciences hubs to connect with researchers, investors and potential industry partners. The delegation represents a broad spectrum of innovation, including next-generation cancer treatments, AI-powered healthcare solutions, privacy-focused clinical data platforms and sustainable biotechnology.The Biotech & Pharma cohort is coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency's Los Angeles office in partnership with Elpis Labs, as part of the Global Startup Program's seventh edition, which features six industry-specific cohorts across international innovation hubs. The initiative helps Italian startups strengthen their technical, operational and financial capabilities and prepare for international expansion through specialized mentoring, investor meetings, business development and industry networking.Connecting with America's biotech ecosystemFollowing an initial online training phase from September 28 to October 9, the four-week U.S. residency has included three weeks in San Diego and a final week in Boston. In San Diego, the startups visited BioLabs in the Torrey Pines biotech cluster, UC San Diego and the Salk Institute, and met with life sciences investors and industry experts, including representatives of Avalon Ventures. On November 5, they also showcased their innovations to the local investment and innovation community at the first Demo Day.The final week in Boston includes visits to LabCentral in Cambridge's Kendall Square biotech hub and the Longwood Medical Area, home to major Harvard-affiliated research and healthcare institutions, along with further meetings with investors and potential industry partners. Throughout the program, the startups have also explored FDA regulatory pathways, intellectual property, fundraising and U.S. commercialization strategies. The residency will culminate in the Boston Final Demo Day on November 12, giving the startups another opportunity to pitch their technologies and connect with East Coast investors and industry partners.Meet the 10 Italian startupsThe participating companies span a broad range of biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences applications.Drug discovery and next-generation therapies: BrightMol Biotech has developed a platform that identifies and validates promising drug molecules directly in living cells, accelerating one of the most complex stages of pharmaceutical research; Kiran Biotech develops a patented platform designed to retain therapeutic agents, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibodies, locally within tissues, with the goal of making treatments more targeted while reducing side effects; Thera65 is developing a new therapeutic approach to overcome drug resistance in certain solid tumors by selectively degrading a tumor-specific protein.Digital health and healthcare technologies: Nemira develops digital tools to improve communication and coordination among families, caregivers and healthcare professionals providing ongoing care for older adults, initially focusing on dementia care and incorporating privacy-focused AI capabilities; Ninacare addresses healthcare staffing shortages through an AI-powered platform that automates recruitment and human resources management for hospitals and care facilities; QubiTale provides a technology solution that enables hospitals to use patient data for research while safeguarding privacy; V-Apps offers a software platform integrating quality management, safety, training and regulatory compliance for companies in highly regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices, through integrated modules and AI agents.Bio-based innovation and circular economy: Alma Serum develops dissolvable cosmetic membranes made from keratin nanofibers, produced without water or preservatives, that release active ingredients directly onto the skin; AlphaFood develops food and protein products made with cricket flour, alongside vertical farming systems and software for monitoring, traceability and standardized production; Blueat, developed by Mariscadoras, transforms invasive blue crabs, a species threatening marine ecosystems, into food products while using processing byproducts to develop sustainable biomaterials through a circular economy model.About the Global Startup ProgramLed by the Italian Trade Agency, the Global Startup Program supports the international growth of innovative Italian startups through acceleration programs hosted by selected partners worldwide. The initiative is supported by a network of Italian innovation, entrepreneurship and investment organizations, including ART-ER, Le Village by Crédit Agricole, Fintech District, Italian Angels for Growth (IAG), InnovUp, Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, Invitalia, Italian Tech Alliance, UniCredit Start Lab and Zest.

Roberto Rafaschieri

Blum

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From Cancer Treatments to Blue Crab Biomaterials, 10 Italian Life Sciences Startups Conclude U.S. Program in Boston News Provided By Blum Srl November 11, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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