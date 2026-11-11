The AI Ad Platform Built By Former ILM, Apple And IBM Engineers Made Its Own Motion Graphics Studio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Motion Studio, built by Kaitoi itself, turns a description into an animated logo, a promo or a social clip, and ChatGPT or Claude can drive it too.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The newest tool in Kaitoi, the AI ad platform founded by engineers from Industrial Light & Magic, Apple, Google and IBM Quantum, was not written by its developers. Kaitoi built it itself. Motion Studio, released this week, lets anyone create motion graphics by describing what they want and then chatting to shape the result.Motion graphics are everywhere in advertising: the animated logo at the end of a spot, the sponsor bumper before the weather, the product promo cut down for social. They usually need a motion designer and specialist software, and every change goes back into the queue. Motion Studio turns that work into a conversation.From a sentence to a finished clipUsers start with an idea, such as an animated logo, a product promo, a social clip or a data story, and either pick one of 22 templates or start fresh with a conversation. They can bring their own images, video, sound, text, SVGs, fonts and Lottie animations, and ask Motion Studio to bring them together in the style and rhythm they want.Changes are made the same way. "Make the title bigger. Slide the image in from the left. Fade out with the music." Users just say what they want to change. The canvas and the timeline stay open for anyone who prefers to adjust a detail by hand.A tool that other AI can useMotion Studio does not depend on a person at the keyboard. Penny, the assistant built into Kaitoi, can create and edit animations, and so can connected agents such as ChatGPT or Claude, through MCP, the open standard that lets AI assistants work with outside tools. In practice, someone can ask the assistant they already use for an animation and finish it in Kaitoi.Built by Kaitoi, for anyone to build their ownThat Kaitoi made the tool itself is the point. The platform is designed so creative teams can put together the tools they need, step by step, and publish them as Stations, simple apps with their own link. Motion Studio is one of them, and it is published as a Station that anyone with a free Kaitoi account can open and try, with everything already set up."Motion Studio is the proof of what we are building: a place where the tool you need can be made with the same platform you work in," said Jacobo Barreiro, co-founder of Kaitoi Labs. "If Kaitoi can build its own motion graphics studio, an agency or a broadcaster can build the one its brand needs."A team from visual effects, cinema and quantum computingKaitoi was founded by people who have spent their careers where images and computing meet. Jacobo Barreiro is a visual effects artist and engineer who worked at Industrial Light & Magic and Apple. Ismael Faro was vice president of Quantum and AI at IBM and worked at Google. Nando Sierra built cloud and high-performance computing at HPE and Fujitsu. Academy Award-winning cinematographer Guillermo Navarro collaborates with the team.AvailabilityMotion Studio is available now in Kaitoi Studio. New accounts start with free credits and pay as they go, with no subscription. Studio costs 199 US dollars per seat per month.About Kaitoi LabsKaitoi Labs, Inc. is based in San Francisco. It develops Kaitoi Studio, the workspace where creative teams at brands, agencies and media owners build and run ad workflows, and Kaitoi Core, the platform underneath it, with a public API for developers.

Vanesa Gallego Mengod

Kaitoi Labs, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The AI ad platform built by former ILM, Apple and IBM engineers made its own motion graphics studio News Provided By Kaitoi Labs, Inc. November 11, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.