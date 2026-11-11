A Childhood Friendship Becomes A Gift Of Hope For Children Battling Cancer

Sal and Chase, bestfriends, at home in North Miami Beach.

Sal and Chase playing Power Rangers after Sal's day of chemo treatment.

Chase and his mom Shari visiting Sal and his mom Silvia at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, PA where Sal was receiving cancer treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

LILPULLMAN founder Chase Pordes honors his late best friend, Salvatore Vanni, with a weekend charity event benefiting Mystic Force Foundation.

- Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chase Pordes from the LILLPULLMAN presents Mystic Force Foundation with a check from their weekend long charity event in Salvatore Vanni's honor. Chase was Sal's best friend growing up, helping him through his cancer treatments and visiting him in several hospitals across the country. Seeing a childhood friend remember Salvatore and turning that friendship into support for children battling cancer makes this moment especially moving for the Vanni family and everyone at the Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Salvatore passed away in 2011, one month shy of his 8th birthday, and Chase was only 9 years old at the time.In October 2026, LILPULLMAN hosted the "Lilpullhouse," a weekend-long live charity event held during Whatnot's virtual card show. Every purchase went to the Mystic Force Foundation, which fights childhood cancer. With help from the company's team and its community of collectors, the event raised..... ( stay tuned!) Chase is keeping the check amount a surprise from the Foundation, but the press is welcome to contact him for more details.Thousands of people watched this show throughout the weekend.For Chase, the cause is personal. His best friend growing up, Sal, (Salvatore Vanni) passed away from cancer at a very young age.“Knowing that Chase still remembers his best friend and is honoring Sal in such an impactful and meaningful way touches my heart more than I can express. Chase knows firsthand what children battling cancer and their families go through. His desire to make their lives better in honor of Sal is a beautiful gift, and I am so grateful to him.” Says Silvia Vanni, mom to Salvatore and co-founder of the Mystic Force Foundation.“Sal was like my brother. Doing this in his name, with his mom by my side, is the most meaningful thing I've done with this company.” Says Chase PordesAbout Chase Pordes & LILPULLMANChase Pordes is Founder & CEO of LILPULLMANChase Pordes, 24, was born and raised in Aventura, Florida, and has been an entrepreneur for as long as he can remember. At 12 years old he started reselling sneakers and kept that business going through his teens. In November 2020, at just 17 years old, he founded LILPULLMAN, a company that opens boxes & cases of sports cards and trading cards live on stream so collectors can watch and participate in real time.What started with one teenager and a camera is now one of the biggest live-stream card-breaking companies in the country. LILPULLMAN is based in Miami, employs more than 85 people, and runs shows on Whatnot, eBay Live, TikTok Live and Fanatics Live. They stream live 7 days a week, 24/7, across 4 major platforms at all hours of the day. The company "breaks" sports cards and trading cards. Collectors buy a spot in a box or case of sealed packs, then watch on a live stream as the packs are opened and the cards are sent to them. The appeal is the shared excitement of finding a rare card in real time while a community of fans watches together.ABOUT MYSTIC FORCE FOUNDATIONFounded in 2008 by Dr. Steven and Silvia Vanni in honor of their son, Salvatore, the Mystic Force Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and urgently needed funding for childhood cancer research while creating joy and hope for children battling cancer. The Foundation supports children and families throughout South Florida through hospital programs, birthday and holiday celebrations, family events, emergency financial assistance, the granting of Dream Wishes, advocacy and its signature facility, the Heroes Hangout -South Florida's only dedicated Childhood Cancer Haven, which is 100% community supported and free to all families battling a childhood cancer diagnosis.Press is invited to the check presentation:Wednesday November 11th at 4:00pmMystic Force Foundation'sHeroes Hangout1960 NE 164th StreetNorth Miami Beach, FL 33162Silvia Vanni Contact info:305.726.1155...Chase Pordes contact info:305-778-7837...

Silvia Dominguez Vanni

Mystic Force Foundation

+1 305-726-1155

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A Childhood Friendship Becomes a Gift of Hope for Children Battling Cancer News Provided By Mystic Force Foundation November 11, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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