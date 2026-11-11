Integrative Care Clinic Launches Whole-Family Cognitive Health Initiative During Alzheimer's Awareness Month

DOCS Outside the Box

DOCS Outside the Box Designates November as Cognitive Health Month, Launching Whole-Family Initiative to Shift Focus From Diagnosis to Prevention

- Dr. Lana Garner, DOCS Co-FounderST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOCS Outside the Box (DOCS), an integrative primary care, urgent care and holistic pediatric practice serving St. Petersburg, has designated November as its annual Cognitive Health Month, launching a clinic-wide educational initiative that encourages patients of every age to take a proactive approach to brain health.The timing aligns with Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, but the DOCS campaign takes a deliberately different angle. Rather than focusing on diagnosis and disease management, the initiative centers on prevention and cognitive resilience, the habits, screenings, and lifestyle factors that support mental clarity across an entire lifespan."Most people don't think about their brain until something changes," said Dr. Lana Garner at DOCS Outside the Box. "We see it in our pediatric patients who are struggling to focus and in our adult patients who can't explain why they feel foggy all the time. Brain health isn't just a senior issue. It's a whole-family issue, and there is a great deal that people can do long before symptoms appear."That perspective is grounded in current research. The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention has identified 14 modifiable risk factors that together account for an estimated 45% of dementia cases worldwide, a finding suggesting that nearly half of dementia risk sits within reach of everyday choices. Among the most surprising contributors: untreated hearing loss, which ranks among the largest single modifiable factors, tied to roughly 7% of cases globally.What the Campaign CoversThroughout November, DOCS will share evidence-based insights across its newsletter, social media channels, and in-clinic product spotlights. Topics include:The hearing-brain connection: Why protecting your ears may be one of the most overlooked steps you can take for long-term cognitive function.Sedentary behavior: A study of nearly 50,000 adults over 60 found dementia risk rose 8% at 10 hours of daily sitting and 63% at 12 hours, even among those meeting exercise targets.Ultra-processed food: In a cohort of nearly 11,000 adults followed for eight years, the highest consumers showed up to 28% faster global cognitive decline compared to the lowest.Social connection and novel learning: Two low-effort habits researchers link to building cognitive reserve.The common thread, according to the clinic, is that no single intervention works alone. A multidomain approach, layering several habits simultaneously, consistently outperforms any one change in isolation.Patients and community members can follow the full Cognitive Health Month series on DOCS' social media channels and email newsletter throughout November, or visit the clinic to view the in-house Cognitive Health Product Spotlights.About DOCS Outside the Box:DOCS Outside the Box is an integrative medical practice dedicated to supporting the whole family through integrative primary care, holistic pediatric care, urgent care, and innovative therapies. By combining conventional medicine with evidence-based holistic approaches, the practice focuses on finding root causes and helping the body return to balance.

J. Skubic

DOCS Outside The Box

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Integrative Care Clinic Launches Whole-Family Cognitive Health Initiative During Alzheimer's Awareness Month News Provided By Docs Outside the Box! November 11, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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