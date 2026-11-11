MENAFN - Mid-East Info) World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won the nine-round Blitz Swiss that opened the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot on Tuesday evening, finishing unbeaten on 7/9 at the Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave took second place on 6.5 points and Levon Aronian third on 6. Carlsen settled it in the final round, beating Haik M. Martirosyan with the black pieces while Vachier-Lagrave was held to a draw by Hans Niemann. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Carlsen and Vachier-Lagrave set the pace all evening. Carlsen reached the final round unbeaten on 6/8. He beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Arjun Erigaisi and Anish Giri, and drew with Vachier-Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Niemann and Aronian. Vachier-Lagrave drew level with him by beating Alireza Firouzja in round 8, but could not match Carlsen's last-round win.

The opening night's ranking will follow the players all the way to the final day. It breaks ties in the group stage, decides the semifinal pairings in all six knockout brackets, and gives the higher-ranked player the choice of colour in the first blitz game of every knockout match. Carlsen has taken the first advantage of the tournament.

Erigaisi was the only player to beat Vachier-Lagrave, and his win over Fabiano Caruana in round 8 took him into the final round half a point off the lead. In the last round, Aronian beat him to take third place, completing a run of four wins from his last six games. Erigaisi finished in a five-way tie for fourth on 5.5 points with Firouzja, Caruana, Niemann and Rapport.

The first upset of the night came in round 1, when home favourite Rapport, Hungary's highest-rated player, beat world No. 3 Caruana. He closed the evening with a win over Vladislav Artemiev to finish on 5.5. R Vaishali produced two of the night's standout results, beating Niemann in the opening round and Wesley So in round 3.

R Praggnanandhaa, the reigning Norway Chess champion, closed with a win over Andrew Hong to finish on 4.5 points, with Vaishali on 4.

The drawing of lots earlier in the day settled the groups for the Fast Classic stage. Group B looks the deepest on paper, with three of the world's top ten in Caruana, Praggnanandhaa and Vincent Keymer, along with Rapport. Carlsen faces Giri, Nepomniachtchi and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Group C, while Group D brings together Wesley So, Erigaisi, Vachier-Lagrave and Niemann with Bibisara Assaubayeva and Vaishali, the two women in the field.

Alireza Firouzja, Jorden van Foreest, Andrew Hong, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Levon Aronian, Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Vladislav Artemiev, Richard Rapport, R Praggnanandhaa, Vincent Keymer, Fabiano Caruana, Liem Le

Anish Giri, Haik M. Martirosyan, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Abhimanyu Mishra, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Magnus Carlsen

R Vaishali, Hans Niemann, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Wesley So, Arjun Erigaisi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

1. Magnus Carlsen 7, 2. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 6.5, 3. Levon Aronian 6, joint 4th on 5.5: Arjun Erigaisi, Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Hans Niemann and Richard Rapport, with tiebreaks deciding their order.

totalchess/tournaments/budapest-2026

The Fast Classic group stage starts on Wednesday 11 November, with two rounds a day at 15:00 and 18:30 CET.

Each group plays a double round robin at 45 minutes plus 30 seconds per move, and with three points for a win and one for a draw, playing for the full point pays. Only the four group winners reach the title bracket, but nobody goes home: every player moves on to a knockout bracket and places 5 to 24 are also decided over the board. A total of $650,000 in prize money is at stake.

The tournament reaches more than 200 countries and territories. DAZN is the worldwide broadcast partner, and NDTV brings the event to Indian audiences on television and digital platforms, including YouTube. Fans can also follow it on Chess, ChessBase India, TV 2 in Norway and the Norway Chess YouTube channel. Anna Rudolf, Fiona Steil-Antoni, David Howell and Jovanka Houska lead the main broadcast, with Levy Rozman hosting the Total Chess Highlight Show.