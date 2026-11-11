Emirates Islamic And Cars24 Partner To Simplify Car Sales And Financing

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cars24 Arabia, a global auto-tech leader, to provide an enhanced vehicle buying, selling and financing experience tailored to meet the needs of the bank's customers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Building on a long-standing business relationship, the agreement creates a framework to deliver a suite of customised Shariah-compliant financing solutions, preferential commercial terms and discounted fees. Through this partnership, Emirates Islamic customers will gain access to an integrated online platform to buy, upgrade, replace or sell their vehicles with enhanced speed, value and convenience. The MoU reflects both parties' commitment to making vehicle ownership and trading more accessible and convenient for customers. By bringing together Cars24's services and Emirates Islamic's financing expertise, the collaboration offers customers greater choice and tailored support at different stages of their vehicle journey. Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, commented:“At Emirates Islamic, we aim to support customers beyond traditional banking by empowering them throughout their consumer journey. Our strategic partnership with Cars24 builds on our long-standing relationship and gives customers access to preferential terms and tailored Shariah-compliant financing solutions for their needs. We remain focused on providing practical, customer-centric solutions that deliver meaningful value in everyday life.” Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, said:“We are building a business that supports customers beyond a single car purchase. Our partnership with Emirates Islamic brings car buying, selling and financing closer together. Together, we see a clear opportunity to simplify how customers move from the car they own to the car they want next.” About Emirates Islamic: Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE. Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 36 branches and 213 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp. Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025. As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. About Cars24: Cars24 is a global auto-tech company focused on simplifying car buying, selling, and ownership through technology and customer-first solutions. In the UAE, the platform continues to expand its services with a focus on transparency, quality, and trust.